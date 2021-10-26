More

    Mercato: Barça would like to extend Ousmane Dembélé, but …

    Ousmane Dembélé is found on the full page of the edition of the day of Mundo Deportivo this Tuesday. And for a rather clear reason: his contractual situation with Barça. While his current lease expires next June, the French international, who has still not extended, maintains the suspense in this increasingly thorny issue for his club, however determined to “go on the offensive“according to the Iberian daily.

    Barça give themselves a month to convince the player. He is a centerpiece in rebuilding the team and he must extend“, writing Mundo Deportivo in its edition. For his part, the 2018 world champion even seems in favor of the idea of ​​an extension. So where’s the problem ? “His agent is more reluctant“, specifies the daily, which thinks that the latter would even probe the market to find a better solution.


    “We is talking to his agent. Ousmane wants to stay. He’s a player we rely on a lot. If the injuries leave him alone, he will be fundamental in the progress of the team, “said Joan Laporta, Barça president, a few weeks ago.

