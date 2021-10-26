Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Good news for Leonardo with … Zidane?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 26, 2021 at 10:15 am by AD

As le10sport.com revealed to you exclusively, the PSG dreams of Zinedine Zidane in the event of the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. However, Manchester United would also be thinking of the Ballon d’Or 98 for the succession of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But fortunately for the club of the capital, the Red Devils would not have started the discussions with Zinedine Zidane for the moment.





At the end of the last season, the name of Mauricio Pochettino was announced on departure. Aware of the situation, the PSG had a clear idea about his Argentinian coach. As le10sport.com exclusively revealed to you, the Parisian management wanted to keep Mauricio Pochettino as a priority, but did not intend to hold him back if he wanted to leave. And to compensate for the possible departure of his former player, the PSG – and more precisely the higher spheres present in Doha – dreamed of recruiting Zinedine Zidane. A dream that still exists, even though Mauricio Pochettino is still at Paris, but who could be broken by Manchester United. Indeed, the Red devils would think of Ballon d’Or 98 to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, more than ever in the hot seat.

No contact between Manchester United and Zinedine Zidane?