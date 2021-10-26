Miss France 2022: discover all the candidates

While the regional elections have been linked in recent months, all regions of France now have a beauty queen who will represent them in the election of Miss France 2022, on December 11 in Caen.
The dice are played for Miss France 2022. For several months, regional elections have followed one another across France, in order to elect no less than 29 young women who will represent each of the regions of France, from Tahiti to Champagne-Ardenne, via the Côte d’Azur and Poitou-Charentes. And on December 11, at the Zénith de Caen, all these beauty queens will give the best of themselves in the hope of succeeding Amandine Petit, and thus winning the crown of Miss France 2022, under the watchful eye of Sylvie Tellier , but also Alexia Laroche-Joubert, recently elected president of the company Miss France.
Among the candidates who will thus participate in the national beauty contest, we count Cécile Wolfrom, elected Miss Alsace, Ambre Andrieu, elected Miss Aquitaine, Anaïs Werestchack, elected Miss Auvergne, Chloé Galissi, elected Miss Bourgogne, Sarah Conan, elected Miss Brittany, Lena Messinger, elected Miss Champagne-Ardenne, Jade Lange, elected Miss Center-Val de Loire, Emma Renucci, elected Miss Corsica, Valeria Pavelin, elected Miss Côte d’Azur, Julie Cretin, elected Miss Franche-Comté, Ludivine Edmond, elected Miss Guadeloupe , Mélysa Stéphenson, elected Miss Guyana, Diane Leyre, elected Miss Île-de-France, Marion Ratié, elected Miss Languedoc-Roussillon, or Julie Beve, elected Miss Limousin.
Where will the preparation trip for Miss France 2022 take place?
The list of 29 participants also includes the names of Marine Sauvage, elected Miss Lorraine, Floriane Bascou, elected Miss Martinique, Anna Ousseni, elected Miss Mayotte, Hannah Friconnet, elected Miss Midi-Pyrénées, Donatella Meden, elected Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais, Youssra Askry, elected Miss Normandy, Emmy Chenin, elected Miss New Caledonia, Line Carvalho, elected Miss Pays-de-la-Loire, Hayate El Gharmaoui, elected Miss Picardie, Lolita Ferrari, elected Miss Poitou-Charentes, Eva Navarro, elected Miss Provence, Dana Virin, elected Miss Réunion, Charlotte Faure, elected Miss Rhône -Alps, Tumateata Buisson, elected Miss Tahiti. Before launching headlong into the beauty contest, the young women will soon be flying to Reunion, where they will make their preparatory trip for Miss France 2022.
2/29 –
Miss Guyana 2021
Melysa Stephenson will represent the overseas region in the Miss France 2022 election.
3/29 –
Miss Corsica 2021
Emma Renucci was elected on July 24, 2021. She will represent the Isle of Beauty in the Miss France 2022 election.
4/29 –
Miss Provence 2021
Friday July 30, 2021, Eva Navarro was elected Miss Provence 2021 and thus won her place in the election of Miss France 2022.
5/29 –
Miss Languedoc-Roussillon 2021
On August 1, Languedoc-Roussillon elected its regional Miss for 2021, the young Marion Ratié, for the election of Miss France 2022.
6/29 –
Miss Guadeloupe 2021
On August 6, 2021, Ludivine Edmond was elected Miss Guadeloupe 2021 and will have the heavy task of representing her region during the national competition which will take place next December.
7/29 –
Miss New Caledonia 2021
On August 21, New Caledonia elected the beauty queen who will represent her in the Miss France 2022 election. And this year, Emmy Chenin won the crown.
8/29 –
Miss Reunion 2021
Dana Virin was elected Miss Reunion on August 28, 2021. She will participate in the Miss France 2022 contest.
9/29 –
Miss Midi-Pyrenees 2021
The beautiful Hannah Friconneta was elected on September 4, 2021 and will participate in the election of Miss France 2022.
10/29 –
Miss Poitou-Charentes 2021
Lolita Ferrari was elected on September 3, 2021. At 23, she fulfills one of her dreams, but does not intend to stop there. She wants to become the new Miss France in 2022.
11/29 –
Miss Aquitaine 2021
Ambre Andrieu was elected on September 5, 2021 to represent her region in the 2022 edition of the Miss France competition.
12/29 –
Miss Auvergne 2021
Anaïs Werestchack was elected on September 10, 2021. The 24-year-old young woman will have the heavy task of representing her region in the election of Miss France 2022.
13/29 –
Miss Franche-Comté 2021
Julie Cretin, 21, was elected on September 11, 2021. She will be one of the candidates for the election of Miss France 2022.
14/29 –
Miss Pays de Loire 2021
Line Carvalho, a 20-year-old student, won her place in the Miss France 2022 election by being elected Miss Pays de Loire on September 18, 2021.
15/29 –
Miss Brittany 2021
Sarah Conan, a young student in marketing and communication won the scarf of Miss Brittany on September 19, 2021 and at the same time her ticket for the Miss France 2022 contest.
16/29 –
Miss Rhône-Alpes 2021
Charlotte Faure was elected on September 25, 2021 and will represent her region in the election of Miss France 2022.
17/29 –
Miss Burgundy 2021
Chloé Galissi was elected on September 26, 2021. Will she manage to win the Miss France 2022 contest? Answer next December.
18/29 –
Miss Ile-de-France 2021
Elected on October 3, 2021, Diane Leyre, 24, validated her ticket for the Miss France 2022 contest.
19/29 –
Miss Limousin 2021
Julie Beve, 23, elected on October 1, 2021, can claim the title of Miss France 2022.
20/29 –
Miss Mayotte 2021
Anna Ousseni is 24 years old and was elected on October 6, 2021. She has all the qualities to succeed Amandine Petit in the election of Miss France 2022.
21/29 –
Miss Lorraine 2021
Crowned on October 9, 2021, Marine Sauvage, 23, will participate in the national competition in December.
22/29 –
Miss Alsace 2021
Elected on October 10, 2021, the beautiful Cécile Wolfrom will try to transform the essay into the election of Miss France 2022.
23/29 –
Miss Picardy 2021
On October 17, Hayate El Gharmaoui was crowned beauty queen of her region and will represent her in the election of Miss France 2022.
24/29 –
Miss Pas-de-Calais 2021
Donatella Meden was elected on October 16, 2021 and will represent her region in the Miss France 2022 contest.
25/29 –
Miss French Riviera 2021
Valeria Pavelin was crowned on October 22, 2021. The 24-year-old has won public favor and hopes to go even further.
26/29 –
Miss Center-Loire Valley
Jade Lange was elected on October 24, 2021. She will represent the region in the Miss France 2022 election.
27/29 –
Miss Champagne-Ardenne 2021
Léna Messinger was elected and will represent her region in the Miss France 2022 election
28/29 –
Miss Martinique 2021
Floriane Bascou will represent her island during Miss France 2022
29/29 –
Miss Normandy 2021
Youssra Askry will try to succeed Amandine Petit as Miss France 2022