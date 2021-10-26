Miss France 2022: discover all the candidates

While the regional elections have been linked in recent months, all regions of France now have a beauty queen who will represent them in the election of Miss France 2022, on December 11 in Caen.

The dice are played for Miss France 2022. For several months, regional elections have followed one another across France, in order to elect no less than 29 young women who will represent each of the regions of France, from Tahiti to Champagne-Ardenne, via the Côte d’Azur and Poitou-Charentes. And on December 11, at the Zénith de Caen, all these beauty queens will give the best of themselves in the hope of succeeding Amandine Petit, and thus winning the crown of Miss France 2022, under the watchful eye of Sylvie Tellier , but also Alexia Laroche-Joubert, recently elected president of the company Miss France.

Among the candidates who will thus participate in the national beauty contest, we count Cécile Wolfrom, elected Miss Alsace, Ambre Andrieu, elected Miss Aquitaine, Anaïs Werestchack, elected Miss Auvergne, Chloé Galissi, elected Miss Bourgogne, Sarah Conan, elected Miss Brittany, Lena Messinger, elected Miss Champagne-Ardenne, Jade Lange, elected Miss Center-Val de Loire, Emma Renucci, elected Miss Corsica, Valeria Pavelin, elected Miss Côte d’Azur, Julie Cretin, elected Miss Franche-Comté, Ludivine Edmond, elected Miss Guadeloupe , Mélysa Stéphenson, elected Miss Guyana, Diane Leyre, elected Miss Île-de-France, Marion Ratié, elected Miss Languedoc-Roussillon, or Julie Beve, elected Miss Limousin.

Where will the preparation trip for Miss France 2022 take place?

The list of 29 participants also includes the names of Marine Sauvage, elected Miss Lorraine, Floriane Bascou, elected Miss Martinique, Anna Ousseni, elected Miss Mayotte, Hannah Friconnet, elected Miss Midi-Pyrénées, Donatella Meden, elected Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais, Youssra Askry, elected Miss Normandy, Emmy Chenin, elected Miss New Caledonia, Line Carvalho, elected Miss Pays-de-la-Loire, Hayate El Gharmaoui, elected Miss Picardie, Lolita Ferrari, elected Miss Poitou-Charentes, Eva Navarro, elected Miss Provence, Dana Virin, elected Miss Réunion, Charlotte Faure, elected Miss Rhône -Alps, Tumateata Buisson, elected Miss Tahiti. Before launching headlong into the beauty contest, the young women will soon be flying to Reunion, where they will make their preparatory trip for Miss France 2022.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge