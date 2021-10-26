Miss France 2022: discover in photos the 29 candidates running for the election

The regional contenders are finally all known. They will be 29 young women to tread, on December 11, the stage of the Zenith of Caen to succeed Amandine Petit. In pictures, the 29 misses, region by region.

One of them will become on December 11 the next Miss France 2022 and will succeed la Normande Amandine Small. The list of 29 contenders regional is now known and in full. From Miss Languedoc-Roussillon to Miss Bretagne, let’s review the candidates, region by region.

Marion Ratié, Languedoc-Roussillon, 20 years old

Let’s start with our regional beauty queen: Marion Failed. Elected at the beginning of September in her stronghold of Beaucaire, the young 20-year-old gardoise is currently pursuing her third year of preparation to become a chartered accountant. “I never thought I would be there one day. It was a kind of inaccessible dream,” she shared at Midi Libre a few days after the announcement of her title. “I take it as a great adventure. I forced the destiny a little and I am very happy with my choices. I can’t wait.”

Hannah Friconnet, Midi-Pyrénées, 22 years old

This 22-year-old communication student will represent the West of Occitania. Elected Miss Midday–Pyrenees, Hannah Friconnet defines herself as “anxious and emotional” but also “passionate and whole”.

Eva Navarro, Miss Provence, 19 years old

Another beauty queen from the south of France: Eva Navarro, Miss Provence. In her second year in a public relations and events school, she was also passionate about photography, as can be seen from her Instagram account, already followed by more than 34,000 fans.

Valeria Pavelin, Miss Côte d’Azur, 24 years old

Valeria Pavelin, from the top of its 1.85m, will represent the Rating Azure in the national competition. Originally from Zagreb in Croatia, she is currently studying to become a dental surgeon. Freshly elected at the end of October, she feels “so grateful for all the people who voted for me, who have supported me since the start of my adventure and who gave me the strength to win this title.

I’m still on cloud nine, I don’t yet realize what’s happening to me. “

Emma Renucci, Miss Corse, 19 years old

Only 19 years old, Emma Renucci will represent the Isle of Beauty. Originally from Bastia, the brilliant young girl obtained her bac S mention “Très Bien”. Today she continues her studies at the University of Paris Dauphine.

Charlotte Faure, Miss Rhône-Alpes, 20 years old

In the second year of BTS communication in Grenoble, Charlotte Faure will wear the colors of the Rhône-Alpes region. But make no mistake, this top level volleyball player is actually from … Nimes in the Gard.

Cécile Wolfrom, Miss Alsace, 24 years old

24-year-old Strasbourg native Cécile Wolfrom is also one of the last regional misses to be elected: on October 10. A fifth-year pharmacy student, she is also passionate about tennis and the piano.

Ambre Andrieu, Miss Aquitaine, 22 years old

Ambre Andrieu, originally from Bordeaux is used to television since she hosts a local program on TV7. An engineering student, she will proudly wear the colors of the southwest.

Anaïs Werestchack, Miss Auvergne, 23 years old

Once again, here is a miss closely related to Occitania which will represent another region. Although originally from Clermont-Ferrand, Anaïs Werestchack currently works in a medical practice in … Beziers !

Chloé Galissi, Miss Burgundy, 21 years old

Parade on the stage of the Zénith de Caen should not pose any problem to Chloé Galissi, model at the Parisian agency VIP models. She is studying in the second year of a BTS in real estate.

Sarah Conan, Miss Bretagne, 22 years old

This surf enthusiast practices handball at a high level. 22-year-old Sarah Conan, from Lezardieux in the Côtes-d’Amor region, will represent Brittany.

Léna Messinger, Miss Champagne-Ardenne, 20 years old

Originally from Reims, the 20-year-old Champagne woman will wear the colors of Champagne-Ardenne and she is determined to help her region win. It must be said that Champagne-Ardenne has still not had a national title since the start of the beauty contest.

Jade Lange, Miss Center Val-de-Loire, 18 years old

She is one of the youngest of the competition, Jade Lange, 18, was freshly elected on October 24 in Dreux, in Eure-et-Loir.

Julie Cretin, Miss Franche-Comté, 21 years old

Originally from Bouverans, Julie Cretin is a master’s student in marketing and communication.





Floriane Bascou, Miss Martinique, 19 years old

She is the last regional miss elected. Since October 26, Floriane Bascou represents Martinique.

Ludivine Edmond, Miss Guadeloupe, 20 years old

Direction the Caribbean with Ludivine Edmon. Student in accounting and management to become a wealth manager, she will also bear the acceptance and differences during the competition.

Mélysa Stéphenson, Miss Guyana, 19 years old

President of an association in favor of the professional integration of young people, Mélysse Stéphenson hopes to take advantage of the beauty contest to raise awareness about endometriosis, an illness she suffers from.

Anna Ousseni, Miss Mayotte, 24 years old

Holder of a bachelor’s degree in import-export, Anne Ousseni will represent the island of Mayotte. “I am so proud to be able to represent our beautiful island, its values ​​and its culture at the Miss France pageant,” she said on Instagram shortly after her election.

Dana Virin, Miss Réunion, 22 years old

Still in the Indian Ocean, Dana Virin will celebrate her island: Reunion. In an interview for Antenne Réunion, she said she wanted to support “the emancipation of women”: “Things must change, the influx of domestic violence in Reunion during the health crisis testifies to it, parity between men and women. women on a daily basis, the place of women in our families … “

Tumateata Buisson, Miss Tahiti, 24 years old

The first regional miss of the 2021 class to be elected last June, Tumateata Buisson, communications officer in the tourism sector, will represent Tahiti. She hopes to turn her Asian and Tahitian mix into an asset.

Emmy Chenin, Miss New Caledonia, 18 years old

Head for the South Pacific and New Caledonia with Emmy Chenin. The 18-year-old will carry values ​​that are close to her heart: humility and respect.

Diane Leyre, Miss Île-de-France, 24 years old

Real estate agent in Paris, Diane Leyre is fluent in two languages: English and Spanish. Obviously very helpful with the oral, she should have no problem during the final ceremony.

Julie Beve, Miss Limousin, 23 years old

Holder of a tourism marketing license as well as a flight attendant diploma, Julia Beve will represent the Limousin region.

Marine Sauvage, Miss Lorraine, 23 years old

She will use her passport for the first time to join Reunion Island with the other contenders for the national title in the coming weeks, reports Vosges morning. Marine Sauvage, elected in Charmes, it can’t be invented, is a fourth year pharmacy student.

Donatella Meden, Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais, 21 years old

Originally from Lambersart in the metropolis of Lille, the young woman already has a beautiful career as a model behind her, indicates Lille Actu, since she has been evolving for many years in the world of modeling.

Youssra Askry, Miss Normandy, 24 years old

Originally from Yvelines, Youssra Askry is a sportswoman! On the way to completing her master’s degree in adapted physical activities and health in Rouen, the young woman is also a graduate of the French Athletics Federation.

Line Carvalho, Miss Pays-de-la-Loire, 20 years old

A preparatory class student with the goal of becoming an airline pilot, Line Carvalho will represent the Pays-de-la-Loire region.

Hayate El Gharmaoui, Miss Picardie, 21 years old

Despite his young age, Hayate El Gharmaoui is on all fronts! Now a bachelor’s student in sports business, she was previously in the municipal team of Philippe Mariani (LR) for the 2020 elections. Without a political label, she works alternately for the departmental fire and rescue service de l’Oise and also a volunteer at the Secours populaire. She has also set up her own clothing collection association. Just that !

Lolita Ferrari, Miss Poitou-Charentes, 23 years old

On the verge of representing her region last year (she finished first runner-up), Lolita Ferrari is seizing her chance this year because she will finally be able to represent her region: Poitou-Charente.