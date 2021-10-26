mockery of Cristiano Ronaldo is controversial in England!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

On the Manchester United side, times are complicated with the slap against Liverpool which placed the Red Devils in a very uncomfortable position. The first target is obviously Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager of the Red Devils who, according to the latest news, should nevertheless retain his position at least until the next match.

The management of Solskjaer targeted?

But the repercussions extend elsewhere and in particular to a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, the Mirror or The Sun have underlined in recent hours a controversy about the behavior of CR7 during the meeting. The English newspaper relays the potential mockery of the Portuguese at the time of Mohamed Salah’s last goal.

By equivocal gestures, Cristiano Ronaldo seems more annoyed than ever. And in England, it is very clear that these mockeries refer to the tactical management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who can no longer find the solution to get his group back on track …

Fans convinced Cristiano Ronaldo mocked Solskjaer’s after Mo Salah’s goal against Man Utd https://t.co/TCobbQxTMr pic.twitter.com/zUrKd9F6wY

– The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 26, 2021