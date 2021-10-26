Monster accident on the A1 between Nyon and Gland: two …

3:12 p.m.: Two cranes arrived at the accident site. Most of the waste was removed from the trailer truck. The expert crane operators are evaluating how to lift the truck.

2:00 p.m .: The Nyon-Gland section on the motorway is still closed to traffic. The traffic overload relates to the secondary roads in the sector. You have to be patient, especially on the Swiss route, the Etraz route and the White route.

1:45 p.m .: Roads employees removed the damaged barrier and reinstalled a new barrier.

13h00: An additional dumpster arrived. The goal is to save time by not circling around the overturned truck every time.

11:38 am: According to Keystone-ATS, the driver of the road train was extricated. Suffering from minor injuries, she was hospitalized.

11:20 a.m.: The road clearing begins. A road maintenance vehicle came to transfer the waste from one vehicle to another.

11:10 am: The last blocked vehicles were evacuated by the exit of Nyon. The lanes are now empty. The tarp of the accident truck was opened to remove the waste and place it in the truck that had previously been transported.

10:40 am: A new truck arrived at the scene of the accident from the exit of Gland. It should be used to transfer debris from the overturned truck.





10:21 am: The van which had collided with the truck was evacuated, it was able to leave while driving. This made it possible to create a small opening between the damaged truck and the central berm. This gives the opportunity to a few cars to drop by drop.

10am: Help is gone. Cars stuck in the traffic jam are gradually evacuated by turning around to exit by the Nyon motorway entrance.

8:25 am: Tuesday morning, a major traffic jam formed on the A1 motorway between the entrance to Nyon and Gland. The commuters, in the direction of Lausanne, are completely at a standstill. “Olala, you shouldn’t be in a hurry to go to work this morning,” commented a passer-by, looking at the blocked highway. A burning smell emanates from the highway.

In question, a truck carrying paper overturned on the road, colliding with a van. “The accident involves a truck and another vehicle,” confirms Alexandre Bisenz, spokesperson for the Vaud cantonal police.

On the spot, no vehicle can pass since the heavy goods vehicle blocks the highway. The overturned truck was filled with waste paper, cardboard and various items. The accident occurred near the bridge connecting Duillier to Coinsins. The police, ambulances and firefighters are on site, in particular to extricate the driver of the truck. The driver was taken by ambulance.

On the A1 road towards Lausanne, people started to get out of their cars. The motorway is closed between Nyon and Gland for the moment and many slowdowns are to be expected on the opposite lane towards Geneva. A Delesta plan has been put in place to redirect traffic.