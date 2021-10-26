More effective for the elderly, will Sanofi-Pasteur’s new vaccine be accessible?

More protective of the over 65s, but already controversial? A new vaccine from Sanofi Pasteur is included in the vaccine offer against influenza. It is not in pharmacies in Occitanie.

“Would you recommend this vaccine to people over 65?” “I will ask that one”, responds without hesitation Jacques Reynes, who makes no secret of his age. The vaccine in question, marketed under the name Efluelda by Sanofi Pasteur, is the novelty of the flu vaccination campaign. It is one of three vaccines available (none is RNA), along with Vaxigrip Tetra, another Sanofi Pasteur product, and Influvac Tetra, from Mylan.





The particularity of the vaccine

If all are composed from four strains of influenza virus, two “A” and two “B”, the Efluelda vaccine has a peculiarity, says the infectious disease specialist: “We have quadrupled the amount of antigens in the vaccine, and we gain 15% to 20% effectiveness in populations at risk, even if it is a little less well tolerated than conventional vaccines. recommended for people over 65 “ says Professor Reynes.

The HAS (Haute Autorité de Santé), however, has not issued any specific recommendations concerning it. More expensive than the others, it remains fully reimbursed by its target audience. Not sure, however, that the 60-year-olds in the region will find it in their pharmacy: “When we built up stocks of vaccine at the start of the year, it was not available. It is not in our pharmacies. But the wholesalers may have it. The patient always has a choice.”, says Valérie Garnier, representative of pharmacists at URPS.