Morocco takes an interest in Angevin Mohamed-Ali Cho

In his private conversations in recent months, Saïd Chabane displays an undisguised gluttony when it comes to the future transfer of Mohamed-Ali Cho (17). The Angevin president is aware of having with his young striker, under contract until 2023, a precocious and rare talent. With a very ambitious target in terms of sales next summer: 40 million euros.
At the Parc des Princes recently (1-2, October 15), many European clubs (German and English in particular) had sent emissaries to supervise the young scorer, who had aroused the interest of Salzburg and Leicester last summer. While waiting to determine his future at the club, Cho is already facing a question. What international future in the short and medium term?
Double outclassed with the Espoirs
Born in Stains (Seine-Saint-Denis) in January 2004, Cho, who spent part of his adolescence in England (he was trained at Everton from 2015 to 2019), has the choice. Called in young people by the England team, he has been summoned since September to the French Hopes. If he has not yet scored, this left-hander, powerful and creative dribbler, has already had 4 selections (1 start) with Sylvain Ripoll’s group called to qualify for Euro 2023.
In the midst of the “stars” of this generation – Gouiri, Saliba, Caqueret, Diop … – Cho is almost a “UFO”. Doubly outclassed, the striker is four years younger than some members of his generation. A promotion assumed by the FFF for a young person perceived, like the Lyonnais Rayan Cherki (born him in 2003), as a strong potential.
France is not the only selection to have identified the capacities of the young Angevin. For several weeks, Morocco, where part of the player’s family is from, has been doing everything to convince him to join the Atlas Lions in the short term. This intense lobbying work is reflected in repeated dialogues between Cho’s entourage and coach Vahid Halilhodzic. But also by on-site visits. A bit like the Tunisian selection with the young Mancunien Hannibal Mejbri (18), Morocco intends to make Cho a symbol of its ambitious project. And knows he has a better chance of convincing him before signing for a good European club.
Angevin’s entourage listened to Moroccan leaders but has not yet endorsed his decision. For Cho, the next few months will be the months of choices.