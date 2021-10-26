Morocco takes an interest in Angevin Mohamed-Ali Cho

France is not the only selection to have identified the capacities of the young Angevin. For several weeks, Morocco, where part of the player’s family is from, has been doing everything to convince him to join the Atlas Lions in the short term. This intense lobbying work is reflected in repeated dialogues between Cho’s entourage and coach Vahid Halilhodzic. But also by on-site visits. A bit like the Tunisian selection with the young Mancunien Hannibal Mejbri (18), Morocco intends to make Cho a symbol of its ambitious project. And knows he has a better chance of convincing him before signing for a good European club.