MotoGP Hervé Poncharal: “Fabio Quartararo is the boss, he took the place of Marc Marquez”

Praise and congratulations continue to flow in the direction of a Fabio Quartararo who made history as the very first French rider to become MotoGP World Champion. He is also the one who brought back to our green country a crown of the premier Grand Prix category. Indeed, none of his compatriots before him had managed to materialize in the late 500 two-stroke category. Hervé Poncharal, who had already rejoiced for his compatriot in Misano, upon the arrival of the Grand Prix of this event, went into a little more detail about his feelings. The boss of Tech3 thus delivers the new dimension of the official Yamaha.

The interview was done on Ouest France by Margot Ridon and she says a lot about the impact of the world title won by Fabio Quartararo last weekend at Misano. A performance that now positions the French differently in his environment and in history. Because to listen Herve Poncharal, this realization calls for others: ” when you look at everything that happened, Fabio is the boss. He took the place of Marc Marquez “. Clearly, we would therefore be entering a new era. We will point out that if Herve Poncharal sees Fabio Quartararo as successor to Marc Marquez, the boss of the French pilot who is Lin Jarvis compares it to Valentino rossi. Two references if there are any!

Corn Herve Poncharal does not just deliver a feeling. He backs it up with analyzed facts: ” Fabio is there every weekend, rain or shine, whether the circuits are long or short. Nobody has their regularity. He has a racing intelligence, a serenity that he did not have before, which allows him to be a completely complete driver. He kept this humility which is his. Fabio is our new messiah now “.

Hervé Poncharal: “Fabio Quartararo was incredibly intelligent, he did some soul searching during the winter“

Hervé also looks back on the journey of his compatriot from 22 years : ” last year we thought Fabio could do it, but he made a few small mistakes. Maybe a lack of maturity, but this year he’s been incredibly smart, he’s done some soul searching through the winter. We saw him arrive in 2021 with an incredible maturity compared to 2020. He started the championship on the hats of wheels and it has been, since then, the most consistent of all, by far. He won on circuits where the Yamaha is supposed to be at a disadvantage. He performed well, especially at Le Mans in the rain, where the Yamaha is not the best machine a priori. “.





The boss of Tech3 ended : ” what Fabio did this year and which we could already feel happening last year, is unique. French MotoGP aficionados were a bit resigned, I think. We said to each other: we do some bangs from time to time. You can win in the small 125cc, moto3, 250cc and Moto2 categories, but not in the premier category. There was the American era in the 1980s, the Australian era in the 1990s, then the Italian era and for ten years the Spanish era. But we’ve never seen a pilot profile where we said to ourselves, he can get the cup “. And what is strong is that rather than a French era, it will be a priori that of a single man, Fabio Quartararo. Without whom Yamaha It would not be there in 2021 either.