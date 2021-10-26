MotoGP Jorge Lorenzo hands the Yamaha baton to Fabio Quartararo: “I’m not the last, now it’s you”

Among the congratulations received by Fabio Quartararo for his title of MotoGP World Champion, there was one with a particular flavor. It comes from a Jorge Lorenzo who was since 2015 the last title in the category on a Yamaha. It was well worth a passing of the baton and a comment worthy of the character Por Fuera…

Jorge Lorenzo attended the first row at the MotoGP coronation of Fabio Quartararo. Present at Misano, the five-time crowned commentator on the events on DAZN: “ it’s about time, it’s about time, we haven’t won for many years. It’s well deserved, even though Bagnaia was superior in the last few races, he was very strong. But Fabio was if not the fastest, at least one of the two fastest, and the more consistent without a doubt. “Said Jorge.

“It’s Fabio Quartararo’s turn to enjoy the best moment of his life”

Like all fans, Lorenzo was surprised by the high number of crashes in this MotoGP race at Misano when the track was completely dry, and he thinks the Ducati factory did not do well to fit the hard front tire at the last moment: ” there were a lot of crashes from the front, it was a pretty difficult race from the front, especially if you put the hard tire on, and especially in this turn 15. A lot of crashes… In the end, nobody got it. was waiting for Bagnaia to fall, but it happened, and now it’s Fabio’s turn to enjoy the most beautiful moment of his life “.





Lorenzo also had the opportunity to congratulate Quartararo in person inside the Misano closed park. The # 99 hugged the man who succeeded him at Yamaha and did not hesitate to send him a personal message: ” you were the best, you stood the pressure, you made no mistake and you deserve it, man. You are a great man. I’m not the last anymore, now it’s you Jorge proudly told Fabio.