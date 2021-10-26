Motorola to tackle Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi with three new models

Motorola reportedly working on no less than three smartwatches to revive this market

If we easily think of Apple, Samsung, Huawei or Fossil when we look around the connected watch market, there is a manufacturer that has a different image: Motorola. The American brand was indeed the first to embark on this field with a round screen with the Moto 360, while it still belonged to Google.

Motorola has since abandoned this market and the brand’s last watch dates back several years. Admittedly, the Moto 360 brand was taken over in 2019 to launch a new watch, but it was designed by eBuyNow and not directly by Motorola.

However, it seems that the American firm, since acquired by Lenovo, has not completely abandoned the field of smartwatches. The site 9to5Google has indeed got its hands on marketing materials from Motorola featuring a watch dubbed “Moto Watch 100”. These different elements make it possible not only to discover the appearance, but also the characteristics of the future watch, which should be released by the end of the year.





An expected watch with a classic design

We can thus discover that the watch would have a round screen with two buttons on the right side. It would also be equipped with a heart rate sensor on the back, as well as a GPS used for geolocation during sports training sessions. The case would be made of aluminum. The watch would also be compatible with Bluetooth 5.2 for the wireless connection. Finally, the Moto Watch 100 would be supplied with a charging cable and a silicone strap and would be equipped with a 355 mAh battery.

The elements highlighted by 9to5Google do not allow us to say that the Watch 100 motorcycle will run on Wear OS – and even less Wear OS 3 – even if Motorola’s liabilities do not allow us to doubt it. “According to information from the FCC, we find out how to access the e-label and this differs from the current Moto 360 and Wear OS 2. It would be strange if it did not ship Wear OS but a proprietary system at the square “, affirms 9to5Google.

In addition to the Moto Watch 100, whose announcement is expected by the end of the year, Motorola is reportedly working on two other connected watches. The first would be a Moto Watch and the second would be a Moto One watch. The two knockouts could eventually be known as the Moto Watch 200 and Moto Watch 100s and launch sometime in the first quarter.