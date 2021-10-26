My Million online draw

Today’s Euromillions My Million draw will feature a jackpot of 40 million euros. This pot of Tuesday, October 26, 2021 follows two draws in a row without the slightest big winner of rank n ° 1. While the French winner of the record jackpot of 220 million euros has still not been revealed by the Française des jeux, how about playing at least one grid for tonight’s draw and seeing the results from from 9.15 p.m.

Update of 10/26/2021 at 8:30 p.m .: the winning code drawn at random in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region

This Tuesday, October 26, 2021, millions of grids in Europe but also in France were played and among them, only one was able to get their hands on the jackpot of 1 million euros of the My Million draw. The winning code for the evening was drawn at 8:20 p.m. and is now available, this year’s 86th My Million winner comes from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.

In a few minutes, around 9:15 p.m., you will be able to follow the result of the Euromillions draw and its jackpot of 40 million euros.

The last Euromillion draw took place this Friday, October 22, 2021 with the key to a pot that did not find a taker and which increased by 10 million euros from 30 to 40 million euros this Tuesday. In Europe, 25 million grids were played and more than 2 million grids were won across all countries. In France, 450,000 grids were won and a player won € 13,994 by climbing to the rank of winning n ° 1. The biggest winners of the evening pocketed € 359,277, two players who found the 5 right numbers and one of the two right stars.

Today, for this new Euromillions draw on Tuesday October 26, 2021, how about playing one or more grids directly online?

Play a Euromillions grid online before 8:15 p.m. this Tuesday evening

The evening is approaching and you will have the choice between letting the train pass or climbing in by checking at least one Euromillions grid this Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

To do this, follow a few simple rules that could get you all the way to the € 40 million jackpot.





First, open an online account on FDJ.fr. Second, deposit money into your player account (minimum € 5) by credit card and tick one or more tables. Third, select your favorite numbers or leave it to chance and validate your grids in a few clicks. You will receive a My Million code for each validated grid.

Result of the My Million draw: a French millionaire will be drawn at around 8:50 p.m.

Each evening of the Euromillions draw, a My Million code is drawn and generates a millionaire among all French players. This Tuesday, October 26, 2021, a new French will win the sum of 1 million euros.

This will be the 86th winning code distributed this year 2021, the result of the My Million draw will be available from 8:50 p.m.

Result of the Euromillions draw: will a Frenchman win 40 million euros tonight?

Ten days ago, a French player won the record sum of 220 million euros, the ceiling jackpot of the Euromillions. Today, with 40 million euros in the pot on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, will we have the right to see a new French player leave richer than rich?

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about the Euromillions My Million

Until what time can we play a grid at Euromillions tonight?

It is possible for you to play a Euromillions grid before 8:15 p.m., whether online at FDJ.fr or at a point of sale.

What is the amount of the Euromillions jackpot for this Tuesday, October 26?

The amount of the Euromillions jackpot amounts to 40 million euros on Tuesday evening. This jackpot follows two consecutive draws without any top ranked winner.

At what time will the winning My Million code of the day be known?

The My Million winning code will be drawn at 8:20 p.m. under the supervision of a bailiff before being put online from 8:50 p.m.

At what time will the Euromillions draw results be published today?

The winning numbers for the Euromillions draw will be posted from 9.15pm on Tuesday October 26, 2021. From 10pm, also follow the full winnings report.