Myriam and Thomas from “Koh-Lanta” are a couple

“It’s been a year since we started the adventure, a year that our eyes met on this canoe… it was love at first sight, we lived this adventure together without ever letting go”, wrote in a first Thomas, accompanying his statement with two pictures showing them side by side.

KOH LANTA – Koh Lanta rhymes with strategies, trials and survival, but sometimes also with love. Thomas and Myriam can also attest to this. The two adventurers of the season Secret Weapons, broadcast in early 2021 on TF1, formalized their couple this Saturday, October 23 on Instagram.

“Today we are still a close-knit partner in life than ever. You were there during the hardest moment of my life, you knew how to support me, to be present without ever judging me without ever letting go ”, he added. And to conclude: “I will always be there to protect you, support you and take care of you. You and me it was written, it was obvious… I love you ”.





Rumors were already rife about their possible relationship, even during the broadcast of their season. Close had indeed revealed in March that the two candidates had fallen for each other on the set of the program. The latter had always denied en bloc.

Thomas and Myriam, who had been victims of the game reversal operated by Vincent during the Secret Weapons, therefore did not leave empty-handed for the adventure.

