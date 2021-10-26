NEOVACS: PRESTIGIOUS NATURE MAGAZINE HIGHLIGHTS THE ROLE OF DETECTOR DOGS IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

Paris, October 26, 2021 – 8 a.m. CET – Néovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) announces the publication of a study in the prestigious journal Nature on the role of detector dogs in Covid-19 screening[1].

WHO continues to support the strengthening of Covid-19 surveillance systems. Several experts stressed the need for alternative diagnostic methods to using RT-PCR tests as the gold standard. Results published in the scientific journal Nature recommend the use of trained dogs used to detect this disease in humans. The authors show that these dogs are able to detect the smell of COVID-19 in the sweat of patients. The sensitivity of the test was found to be superior to RT-PCR tests performed using nasal swabs.

The use of the detector dog technique for screening for SARS-COV-2 in asymptomatic individuals is proving to be a more effective solution than RT-PCR tests. The favorable characteristics for its use are its high sensitivity, short turnaround time, low cost, less invasiveness and ease of application.

As a reminder, Néovacs announced, on September 27, an investment of $ 5 million (€ 4.2 million) in Bio Detection K9, a Canadian company specializing in the canine detection of bacteria and viruses and in particular of Covid-19. This is Néovacs’ first external growth operation as part of its strategic plan to invest in high-potential BioTech and MedTech companies.

ABOUT NEOVACS





Néovacs is a French biotechnology company, listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, specializing in therapeutic vaccines targeting the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its innovative technology called Kinoïde®, patented until 2038, induces a polyclonal immune response, applicable in several indications. Néovacs developed IFNα Kinoid for the treatment of lupus in a phase IIb clinical study. The main study has been completed, the full results have been presented to the 13th 2019 international lupus congress. The Company has also completed promising preclinical work with another therapeutic vaccine, IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid, for the treatment of allergies. The ambition of this “Kinoid® approach” is to enable patients to better endure a lifelong treatment that would be more effective, well tolerated and very flexible in its administration. For more information : www.neovacs.fr

Jérôme FABREGUETTES-LEIB

Investor Relations

neovacs@actus.fr

01 53 67 36 78 Deborah SCHWARTZ

Financial Press Relations

dschwartz@actus.fr

01 53 67 36 35

[1] Source: The detection dogs test is more sensitive than real-time PCR in screening for SARS-CoV-2, Nature, 3 June 2021

This publication has the service “🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER”.

– SECURITY MASTER Key: l2lqlppvlW + XmJprZpVsZmmYmWpiw2SYZWXKlmFuZpiUaZqTxpuXZ5acZnBim2hn

– To check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com. Regulated information:

Inside information:

– Other press releases Full and original press release in PDF format: https://www.actusnews.com/news/71631-nvcs_cp_nature_dog_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive free company updates by email by subscribing to www.actusnews.com