New alert for Queen Elizabeth II who gives up participating in COP26





By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/26/2021 at 7:43 p.m.

Updated on 10/26/2021 at 8:25 p.m.

Arrested by her doctors less than a week ago, Queen Elizabeth II planned to resume her activities and in particular the way to Glasgow, where the COP26 is being held.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, gave up participating in the UN climate conference COP26 following a notice urging her to “rest”, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. The 95-year-old sovereign appeared at midday all smiles, in a dapper yellow dress, for a virtual audience with two new ambassadors to the UK on Tuesday from Windsor Castle, west London. But just a few hours later, Buckingham Palace announced that she would have to ease off.

“Following a notice advising her to rest, the Queen is performing light duties at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty regrettably decided not to travel to Glasgow to attend the reception of COP26 on Monday November 1, ”the palace announced in a statement, less than a week after the sovereign spent a night at the ‘hospital. This trip to the UN climate conference was eagerly awaited, as the royal family has been committed to environmental issues in recent weeks. Elizabeth II herself had come out of her usual reserve in mid-October by expressing her irritation at world leaders who “talk” about climate change, but “don’t act”, in a private conversation captured on the sidelines of a speech.