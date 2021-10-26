new record for greenhouse gas concentrations in 2020

INFOGRAPHICS – While emissions have fallen due to the pandemic, the level of CO2 in the atmosphere has continued to rise.

A week before the opening of the COP26, in Glasgow (United Kingdom), where the heads of state and government will begin new negotiations against climate change, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) draws up a dismal assessment of the current situation. In 2020, the concentration of CO2 (carbon dioxide) in the atmosphere reached a new record at 413.2 ppm (parts per million molecules in the air), up 0.6% from 2019. Remember that CO2 contributes to two-thirds of current warming (see infographic) and that it would be necessary to drop to 400 ppm by 2100 to hope to limit global warming below 1.5 ° C, according to the IPCC models ( Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

If emissions of anthropogenic origin have experienced an unprecedented drop of 5.6% in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic (only 31.5 billion tonnes were emitted last year against 33.4 billion in 2019