New World: A player achieves the feat of reaching level 60… without fighting once!

Since the official launch of New World, the game is full of bugs and other technical glitches as many exploits on the part of the players who are determined to leave their mark, in any way, within the MMO of ‘Amazon Games. Today, it is a new feat, which must have required a lot of patience, which is talking about it!

With growing popularity, New World attracts many players who compete in inventiveness to stretch the possibilities of Amazon’s MMO and thus achieve feats that command respect.. It must be said that between its system of PvP, factions, PvE – even though the game does not make this aspect its main argument -, or even of crafting, the players have sufficient freedom of approach to give them crazy ideas!

Despite its shortcomings, the Amazon Games MMO is praised for its crafting system that offers an interesting range of disciplines in which it is possible to excel as long as you devote a large part of your playing time to them. It was these crafting features that caught the eye of gamer and Reddit user, Iiventilde, who used the system to level up her character.

The maximum level while being pacifist

In New World, the player has the opportunity to develop the trading skills of his character to gain experience and, therefore, levels. Willingly pacifist with his character, named No Kill to push the concept to the limit, Reddit user Iiventilde posted several screenshots showing his character’s progress in crafting and weapon mastery to authenticate his sucess.

Thus, Iiventilde spent all of her gaming experience developing her business skills in the absence of killing enemies, animals or any other opponents that may bring experience to her character.. Some skeptical players found it odd that Iiventilde’s sword and shield skill was 1, but other MMO enthusiasts came to defend Iiventilde’s prowess by confirming that the tutorial phase can be dodged.





Either way, the screenshot is authentic and a large number of Reddit users have applauded the player’s performance, although some critics are quick to say that fishing can be seen as killing an animal. Still, it’s intriguing to see the different ways in which players immerse themselves in Amazon’s MMO and manage to accomplish unusual things.

