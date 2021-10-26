News | Coronavirus: the pandemic is on the rise in Europe

While the Covid-19 pandemic had stagnated in Europe since early August, the region has been experiencing an epidemic rebound since early October in both the number of cases and deaths, according to an AFP count established from official reports and stopped on Monday .

During the last 7 days, some 1,672,000 cases, or an average of 239,000 per day, have been recorded in the region, made up of 52 countries and territories (as far east as Azerbaijan and Russia). This is 18% more than the week before, and about 60% more than in August and September, when the number of new cases stagnated around 150,000 cases per day. Forty-two countries in the region have seen increased contamination over the past seven days, while only seven have recorded declining figures.





The current figures remain lower than the highest reached in the region, with an average of 284,000 cases per day between 2 and 8 November 2020. But Europe currently accounts for more than 55% of new infections in the world.

Outside micro-states, the countries most affected by this epidemic rebound are the Czech Republic, with an average of about 3,100 cases per day during the last seven days, or 124% more than the previous week. Hungary follows with 2,000 cases per day, up 104%, and Poland (nearly 5,000 cases, + 95%). Compared to their population, the countries currently with the most contamination in Europe are Latvia, with 880 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past seven days, Estonia (753) and Georgia (736).

The number of deaths is also on the rise in the region: 3,120 daily deaths were recorded on average over the past week, an increase of 16% compared to the previous week.

An average of more than 3,000 deaths per day had not been reached since the beginning of May, but these figures remain far from the record of 5,735 daily deaths on average in Europe, during the week of January 14 to 20.

More than a third of the deaths recorded in Europe are currently in Russia (1,051 deaths on average every day), followed by Ukraine (485) and Romania (420).