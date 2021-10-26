Neymar believes Lionel Messi’s arrival at PSG has made his life “lighter and quieter”

Four years after his arrival at PSG, Neymar reunited with Lionel Messi this summer. Even if at the level of his personal statistics, the arrival of his ex-friend from Barcelona has not had a visible impact for the moment (note: 1 goal and 2 assists in all competitions), she would seem to have appeased the Brazilian . This is in any case what he said Tuesday in an interview with Red Bull, as part of an event organized by the Austrian brand.

“I am very happy and very satisfied that Lionel Messi is at PSG. Not just because he’s a football idol, a top player, a genius, but because he’s my friend, said the 29-year-old Brazilian winger first. When you have your friends by your side, your life is lighter and easier. We hope to write history together like when we wore the FC Barcelona shirt. ”

Today I can say that Marco Verratti is one of the best midfielders I have played with, just like Xavi and Andrés Iniesta.

Neymar also returned to the players who have marked him since his arrival in Ligue 1 in 2017. “I would say Kylian Mbappé and Marco Verratti. Kylian is really fast, young, a great player. As for Marco, I knew he was good, but I didn’t think he was that much of a genius. Today I can say that he is one of the best midfielders I have played with, along with Xavi and Andrés Iniesta.“, he added.

In addition, the Parisian spoke about the controversy born of his interview with DAZN at the beginning of the month, where he said that the next World Cup would perhaps be his last. “People did not fully understand what I said, he concluded. I wanted to say that I was watching the World Cup as if it could be the last. Why ? Because we never know what the future holds for us. ”

