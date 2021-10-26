Neymar tells about his crazy common ambitions with Lionel Messi

What follows after this advertisement

For the moment, the adventure of Messi on the side of Paris has not started especially on the hats of wheel. Without being bad, the Argentine is still struggling to show the level that is his, and the choice of Mauricio Pochettino to make him play glued to the touchline is also pointed out by many supporters. But we know that La Pulga will quickly be decisive for Paris and will quickly regain its magic and its innumerable qualities.

Especially in Paris, he is accompanied by some of his best friends, including Neymar. The latter is also, in a way, in the trough right now. But he is convinced that the future, alongside his loyal Argentine friend, will brighten quickly. He made it known in an interview with Red Bull, his sponsor: “I am very happy, very satisfied to have Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. He’s not just an idol, a top player and a genius, he’s also my friend ”.





Neymar feels better with Messi by his side

“And when you have friends by your side, your everyday life is easier and quieter. We hope to be able to write history together as we did in Barcelona ”, concluded the former number 11 of FC Barcelona. The latter did not have sweet words only for the native of Rosario, since he also wanted to highlight Kylian Mbappé, and also Marco Verratti, whom he places among the best circles with whom he has been able to play, “Alongside Xavi and Iniesta”.

“It would be incredible to win the Champions League. It was my goal by signing in Paris. I’ve been trying since 2017. Our team has new players, players who have a lot of quality have arrived and they are still adapting. Once we are all used to playing together, we will be very strong collectively, and individually I think there is no need to say anything tonight. It would be incredible and wonderful to do together in Paris what we did in Barcelona ”, repeated the Canarinha star. No doubt that Parisian fans will agree with him …