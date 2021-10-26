Nicolas Cage shows off his pig character when you touch his truffle sow

But who is this shaggy hermit chasing the bandits who stole his truffle sow? Nicolas Cage, hey yes, of which Pig marks the big comeback. The pitch of this film discovered in Deauville is reminiscent of a

John wick porcine. But it is more an ode to the benefits of gastronomy than a story of revenge.

“People have forgotten to what extent Nicolas Cage could be a huge actor,” says 20 minutes the filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, proud to see him immerse himself in his first film to the point of becoming unrecognizable. With remarkable sobriety, Nicolas Cage above all delivers one of his best performances for a long time.





Nicolas in the land of black gold

In the footsteps of his hero and a young upstart man brilliantly embodied by Alex Wolff (seen in particular in the saga Jumanji), Michael Sarnoski uncovers truffle trafficking. “Black gold, as truffles are sometimes called, is what drives the story, but what interested me above all was to show how a man at the bottom of the hole can rediscover his passion and his desire to live. Nicolas Cage, a monolith with graying hair, impresses in this role where he goes from brutal force to infinite delicacy.

“Nicolas is a gourmet and he likes to cook,” says the director. I think it allowed him to immediately grasp the psychology of his character as a former leader, but also to adopt his professional gestures. “Without going into the details which would reveal too much about the plot, it is ultimately more to Ratatouille (yes, the Pixar movie) than John wick what does this think Pig tasty.