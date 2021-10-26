Nikos Aliagas devastated by the death of his “brother”, struck down by a devastating illness

Nikos Aliagas does not have the heart to party. This Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the 52-year-old presenter announced a very sad news to his subscribers, on his Instagram account.

The presenter of The Voice is very active on social networks. Also a photographer, he regularly shares his beautiful pictures with the people who follow him. He also sometimes reveals behind the scenes of his interviews. But today, it is for a very sad event that the companion of Tina Grigoriou has come to his account. One of his close friends lost his life, so he wanted to pay him a nice tribute.

Internet users were thus able to discover two black and white photos. On the first, we can admire a smiling man, his face turned towards the lens. On the second, the same person poses with an equally playful Nikos Aliagas, proof of their great bond. “And Alekos Holévas is gone, like a lord. My friend over 30, my brother, my confidant, present in all the joys and sorrows of our lives. Alekos, the quiet strength at the dawn of great decisions, the faithful traveling companion, the sharp and restless spirit who watched from afar, the discreet and loyal ally who taught me to look at the world“, he first wrote. He then clarified that Alekos was”the Manos loving daddy [qu’il a] baptized more than twenty years ago, but also of Alexandra and Maximos“He also had two sisters and a wife.”brave“named Mélina.





Nikos Aliagas then described him as a man “protector, wise man, strategist, sensitive and committed“. A lawyer “who defended social causes“.”The overwhelming illness may have struck him down, but it did not reach his heart, he left in peace, in the serenity and love of his family, without anger. Damn crab … you will never take what we lived with Alekos as brothers on the thread of our dreams … ‘Of course nothing can ever take it from us / More than anything life can grant us / Love will always be that half of us that remains to be done, My brother ‘. We were listening to @pascalobispo’s song on repeat facing the sea and we were dreaming like kids. Everything remains intact, forever. Thousands of images. Tonight I’m cold, I lost a brother“, he concluded.