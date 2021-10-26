Nintendo Switch Online: lags, bugs … Nintendo 64 starts badly, players react

Available today on Nintendo Switch Online, the additional pack to play Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive has launched in a mixed bag. The fault of many bugs, malfunctions and problems on the side of the titles of the N64.

Like the NES and Super NES games, a reduced catalog of Nintendo 64 games and Mega Drive games has arrived on Nintendo Switch Online. If the titles are simply emulated on Switch, they seem to fall short of their original version.

Bugs, latencies and crashes … What problems?

This is for example the case of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. On Twitter, a speedrunner by the name of Toufool notes a significant response time between the moment he presses the keys and the moment Link performs the action:

Another pitfall criticized in this regard, the glaring lack of certain textures compared to previous versions of the game (already emulated, on Wii U for example). We note for example the absence of reflection during the temple of water, while Link’s arms sometimes disappear and stop the game involuntarily:

But Ocarina of Time is no exception. Many Nintendo 64 titles have malfunctions: Mario Kart 64 prevents the time trial performances from being saved, and his soundtrack sometimes stops unexpectedly. There are also fluidity problems. Finally, the last problem observed concerns the absence of an option to reassign the keys. If it is less playing comfort, this lack is all the more regrettable for Sin & Punishment: the proposed configuration simply makes the game unplayable.





If the list of malfunctions presented here is not exhaustive, it is all the more regrettable as the catalog of N64 games is not supplied “free” with the Nintendo Switch Online subscription: you have to pay 40 € per year for the solo formula and 60 € for the family formula in order to benefit from it.

Source : Nintendo Life and Eurogamer