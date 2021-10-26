no revenge, according to Christophe Galtier

It is a scene that we would like to forget, but the incidents with the supporters who enamelled during the infamous meeting between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille on August 22 are not about to disappear from memories. While this match was interrupted in the 76th minute by Benoît Bastien and the score was then 1-0 in favor of the Aiglons, the LFP decided to replay the match, counting for the 3rd day of Ligue 1, on the ground neutral. This is why Nice and Marseille will cross swords again, in Troyes, this Wednesday (9 p.m., to be followed live with commentary on FM). Present at a press conference on Tuesday, Christophe Galtier wanted to calm things down.





“It would be lying to you to say it’s a game like any other with a history of confrontations. It is not the most important game of the season, but it is an important game because of the situation of the teams in the standings ”, first launched the technician of 55 years, before continuing. “No, there is no scent of revenge, there are three points at stake, we have already lost one by the decision of the disciplinary committee. So there is no feeling of revenge and I repeat that nothing happened between the players during the confrontation in Nice. There are just three points at stake which will be very important because we would be in a very comfortable position. “ The spirits are at peace.

