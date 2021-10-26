North Korea would predict a future without Kim Jong-un

Few of the world’s leaders are as closely watched and so shrouded in mystery as Kim Jong-un. Political and diplomatic intrigues have surrounded the dictator, aged in his thirties, since he took power in 2011. There are frequent rumors of his poor health. His physical condition and daily life are so opaque that when he disappeared for several weeks in 2020, speculation about his death was rife, until he appeared in public again.

Although Kim Jong-un has proven the rumors to be false so far, the events of the past year suggest that behind closed doors, North Korea may already be bracing for the day when the juche is truly gone.

Rule without laws

There are currently no known and well-defined rules for understanding succession within the hierarchy of the ruling party in North Korea, the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK). Therefore, analysts can only rely on previous shifts in power to predict who will succeed Kim Jong-un.

The absence of succession protocols is not necessarily intended. North Korea has known only three leaders in its 73-year history. Its first leader, Kim Il Sung, appointed his son, Kim Jong-il, as his successor in 1980, 14 years before his death in 1994. Kim Jong-il actively avoided appointing a successor until just before his death , probably in part because he himself had undermined his father’s regime in some ways after his own appointment.

Kim Jong Il only named Kim Jong-un as his successor when it became clear that he was unlikely to fully recover from a severe stroke that occurred in the summer of 2008. Even then, he did. It took two years for the official announcement to be made, and Kim Jong Un was heir apparent for only a year before becoming a leader himself.

Although young and inexperienced, the new dictator has ruthlessly consolidated power. In 2013, he executed his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, for “being against the party” and “committing counter-revolutionary acts”. Jang Song Thaek had been appointed as a sort of regent by Kim Jong Il, and a North Korean defector said the influence his uncle had gained made him a target for the younger Kim. In 2017, Kim Jong-un had his half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, murdered in Kuala Lumpur. The latter was the eldest son of Kim Jong Il and had been a vocal critic of the North Korean regime.

No alternatives

Kim Jong-un came to power at a much younger age than his father and grandfather. He therefore did not need to immediately appoint a successor. Juche has also actively avoided naming a number two. “Kim Jong-un’s usual procedure was to let one of his subordinates believe he could become number two for a year or two, before purging him,” said Bruce Bennett, senior defense analyst at the RAND Corporation, at Insider.

The purge sometimes means re-education and reduction of rank and status rather than execution. “He does this regularly because he doesn’t want anyone to appear as an alternative force to him,” Bruce Bennett said of the dictator’s purges. “He wants to have full control.”

But several decisions made over the past year indicate that Kim Jong-un and the leaders of the WPK may be preparing for someone to replace the dictator. Indeed, two articles forming part of a series of legislative changes instituted in January during the eighth party congress, suggest so.

Article 28 states that any of the five members of the “Politburo Presidium” – the supreme body of the Korean Communist Party – can chair a meeting with the agreement of Secretary General Kim Jong-un. Essentially, this means that the dictator no longer has to personally supervise or even attend Presidium meetings.





The most striking change is article 26, which creates the new post of “first secretary”. The title itself is not new. Kim Jong-un used it before adopting the title of “president” in 2016, then of “secretary general” in 2021. Now, the title of “first secretary” designates the first deputy of the secretary general, thus creating a position close to that of vice-president. A revolutionary change, because neither the WPK nor any other ruling Communist party has ever officially appointed a vice-president.

No one has yet been appointed first secretary. However, nothing stipulates that the first secretary would automatically become the leader in the event of Kim Jong-un’s death. “The arrangement put in place here raises an interesting question,” said Bruce Bennett. “Would number two just take over or would the main members of the Politburo get together before making a selection?”

Doubts about the future

Kim Jong-un’s state of health remains a mystery. Not only has the dictator disappeared from the public eye again for more than a month this year, but he has also lost a considerable amount of weight, around 20 kilograms, according to intelligence sources.

The weight loss is so noticeable that a resident of Pyongyang described the Communist leader as “emaciated” on state television. Kim Jong-un looked even skinnier during a parade last month. “The truth is, we don’t know what’s going on with his health,” said Sue Mi Terry, North Korea and Northeast Asia security specialist. “What we do know is that Kim’s health is going to be the most important wildcard event for North Korea’s stability.”

The Communist dictatorship is already facing food shortages, flooding and a struggling economy. Losing Kim Jong-un in the midst of these challenges could be unsettling. “This is a high-risk, high-impact scenario for North Korea, as it does not have a successor who has been prepared like Kim Jong Il has been for 20 years,” Sue explained. Mi Terry, who is currently director of the Hyundai Motor-Korea Foundation Center for Korean History and Public Policy.

The big question is therefore to know who would succeed Kim Jong Un in the event of death or long-term incapacity. It has been speculated that since Kim Jong-un’s children are too young, someone from the Politburo or the military could take the initiative and take care of it themselves.

“At the end of the day, it’s something very unpredictable,” said Sue Mi Terry, noting that it’s impossible to know if such a person exists. “By the time we find a potential successor, Kim Jong-un will have found it before us and will have eliminated it “, further detailed the director. “If a person had that kind of intention, they would lower their head and show no sign of ambition,” said Sue Mi Terry. Previous events suggest that Kim Jong-un is unlikely to pick a successor, which could fuel rumors about his health and potentially undermine his hold on power.

Many see her sister, Kim Yo-jong, as the most likely candidate. She is a member of Kim’s family and enjoys the full trust of the dictator. She could also be counted on to be the regent of Kim Jong-un’s children.

Last month, Kim Yo-jong was promoted to the State Affairs Commission, the highest governing body of the North Korean government. She also played a central role in overseeing relations with South Korea. “She’s probably the most important figure because Kim Jong-un trusts her,” concluded Sue Mi Terry.

