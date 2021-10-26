More

    Nouméa: fire in Baie-des-Citrons

    NewsWorld


    A fire broke out around 10 a.m. on Tuesday in a building in Nouméa Sud.

    Louis Perin



    At the very beginning of the afternoon, the fire seemed to be circumscribed, at 13 rue Loriot-de-Rouvray, in Nouméa. According to our information, the fire broke out around 10 a.m. on the second floor of a residential building located in the Baie-des-Citrons district, on the heights. Thirteen residents lived in the building consisting of six apartments, they were all evacuated. No injuries would be to be deplored.

    Fire on rue Loriot-de-Rouvrauy, Baie des Citrons

    Loriot-de-Rouvray Street overlooks the Baie-des-Citrons beach.



    © Ava Skoupsky / NC the 1st


    Fire on rue Loriot-de-Rouvray, Baie-des-Citrons


    © Ava Skoupsky / NC the 1st

    At midday, the site was surrounded by a large system of firefighters and police. Psychological support and rehousing should be offered to residents. Access to rue Loriot-de-Rouvray has been cut off to allow interventions. The surrounding homes do not appear to have been affected by the fire.

    More details to come.

    Baie des Citrons fire

    The fire was visible from the Ouen Toro.



    © Thierry Goyheneix


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleVincent (Love is in the meadow): One of his suitors slams the door in the middle of the night!
    Next articleFlu: unknowns of the virus and a vaccination campaign under pressure in the midst of the Covid crisis

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC