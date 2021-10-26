Nouméa: fire in Baie-des-Citrons

A fire broke out around 10 a.m. on Tuesday in a building in Nouméa Sud.
At the very beginning of the afternoon, the fire seemed to be circumscribed, at 13 rue Loriot-de-Rouvray, in Nouméa. According to our information, the fire broke out around 10 a.m. on the second floor of a residential building located in the Baie-des-Citrons district, on the heights. Thirteen residents lived in the building consisting of six apartments, they were all evacuated. No injuries would be to be deplored.
Loriot-de-Rouvray Street overlooks the Baie-des-Citrons beach.
At midday, the site was surrounded by a large system of firefighters and police. Psychological support and rehousing should be offered to residents. Access to rue Loriot-de-Rouvray has been cut off to allow interventions. The surrounding homes do not appear to have been affected by the fire.
More details to come.
The fire was visible from the Ouen Toro.
