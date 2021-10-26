Nouméa: fire in Baie-des-Citrons

A fire broke out around 10 a.m. on Tuesday in a building in Nouméa Sud.

Louis Perin

updated on October 26, 2021 at 12:27 p.m.



At the very beginning of the afternoon, the fire seemed to be circumscribed, at 13 rue Loriot-de-Rouvray, in Nouméa. According to our information, the fire broke out around 10 a.m. on the second floor of a residential building located in the Baie-des-Citrons district, on the heights. Thirteen residents lived in the building consisting of six apartments, they were all evacuated. No injuries would be to be deplored.







Loriot-de-Rouvray Street overlooks the Baie-des-Citrons beach.

© Ava Skoupsky / NC the 1st











At midday, the site was surrounded by a large system of firefighters and police. Psychological support and rehousing should be offered to residents. Access to rue Loriot-de-Rouvray has been cut off to allow interventions. The surrounding homes do not appear to have been affected by the fire.

More details to come.