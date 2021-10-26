OL, Rennes and PSG among the best training clubs

Renowned for the quality of its training, France has managed to place three clubs (OL, PSG, Rennes) among the top 30 unveiled by CIES.

France, factory of champions? If Ligue 1 has often been mocked in recent years in relation to the level of the championship and its performance on the European scene compared to other leagues such as the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and the Bundesliga, France has always had this reputation for training top players.

All over Europe, French-style training has always been praised and the French championship continues to remain faithful to its brand image if we are to believe the weekly letter published by CIES on Monday.

The CIES Football Observatory has thus developed the Training Index, which calculates an index allowing to know the quality of the training of a European club compared to its competitors. An indicator weights the number of players trained according to the sporting level of the club of employment (through a coefficient based on results in the league and in European cups), their employment rate (over the last year), as well as their age (younger, better).





Basically, in which club is it best to train to be sure to be able to play professionally? In this game, Ajax Amsterdam comes first with 81 players trained at the club and who will play in 2021 in one of the 31 European leagues and a training index of 102.3. The podium in terms of players is completed by Shakhtar Donetsk (75 but an index of 66.3) and Sporting Portugal (70 players but an index of 91.8).

Among French clubs, they are three to be part of the European Top 30 published by the CIES. These are Olympique Lyonnais and PSG with 47 players trained at the club and playing in Europe and Stade Rennais with 40 players. If we only refer to the five major European leagues, the three Ligue 1 clubs come in 3rd, 4th and 5th in the standings behind Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.