OLED switch: A YouTuber puts his finger on the weak point of the console

Available for sale for a few weeks, the Nintendo Switch OLED has passed into the sadistic hands of the American YouTuber JerryRigEverything. This highlights the fragility of the screen of this new console.

After the Switch and the Switch Lite, The OLED Switch is presented as the third iteration of the Nintendo console. One would have thought that, since time, the Japanese manufacturer would have managed to find the perfect proposition for the players. With his 7 inch OLED display and his 64 GB of storage space, the Nintendo Switch OLED may be attractive, but the American videographer JerryRigEverything nevertheless warns potential buyers, in particular those aiming for nomadic use of the machine.

JerryRigEverything operates on YouTube, and a lot of his video production boils down to opening, breaking, scratching, twisting, in a nutshell, torture high-tech devices. But for a good cause, since the objective is to measure what they are capable of supporting. And you might as well say it right away, the OLED Switch is struggling to pass this test, since JerryRigEverything very quickly highlights the console’s weak point: its screen.

OLED switch: too fragile a screen?

By moving from a 6.2-inch LCD panel for the standard Switch, to a 7-inch OLED panel for the OLED Switch, Nintendo has changed the game. First of all, a larger screen means a larger surface that can potentially get scratched. Next, the OLED screen is completed by a rather thin film, which is intended to protect the glass layer just below. And this film is essential and should not be removed under any circumstances, as Nintendo indicates in the operating instructions for the console. But it also turns out surprisingly fragile, especially when you know its function.





As the video shows from its second minute, JerryRigEverything uses a small, very sharp object to “attack” the screen. It exerts different levels of pressure, which range from 1 to 10. Normally, a glass screen is supposed to start showing signs of weakness from level 5 or 6: in the case of the Switch OLED, it starts to be very marked from the level 3.

The YouTuber explains that it is usually the plastic that starts to scratch at this level, which confirms that the protection put in place on the Switch OLED screen comes down to a thin layer of plastic, which does not have the same protective properties as the films that can be found on smartphones, and the strongest of which are often made of a very thin layer of tempered glass. At this stage, a single part can damage the screen.

The solution: protect the OLED Switch screen

JerryRigEverything therefore makes a suggestion that makes sense: add additional protective film to the screen, and ideally, a model with proven effectiveness. We can also see in the video that adding several layers of protection does not detract from the high brightness of the screen, which is rather good news.

