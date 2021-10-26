OM: his choice to leave Bara, his fear with Sampaoli, his rat against PSG … De la Fuente’s confidences – football

Holder at the start of the season, Konrad de la Fuente has retreated in the Olympique de Marseille hierarchy in recent weeks. Nevertheless, the American winger is enjoying his debut in his new team.

His supersonic speed and devastating dribbling quickly won over Olympique de Marseille supporters. Arrived last summer in the south of France from FC Barcelona against 3 million euros, Konrad de la Fuente did not take long to make a name for himself in the city of Phocenne, where his profile is rarely indifferent.

Author of a good summer preparation, the 20-year-old winger played the first three days of Ligue 1 in the shoes of a holder, with 2 decisive assists to the key. Before falling into line and becoming a replacement, Jorge Sampaoli preferring Cengiz nder, Pol Lirola, Amine Harit or Bamba Dieng in his starting XI to liven up the wings.

De la Fuente satisfied with his playing time

However, De la Fuente absolutely does not regret his choice to join OM. It was I who decided to leave the Bara. I had been discussing this for six months with my representatives. You have to be realistic, it was going to be difficult to have an interesting playing time with the first team. Here, I played more than 500 minutes (519 minutes, editor’s note), it’s only October, I’m 20 years old. At Bara, I probably wouldn’t have played so much , he acknowledged the opportunity of a live Twitch.





Using 37 minutes at Bara the season passes, the Miami native believes he made the right choice to continue his progress under Sampaoli. He is very good but also very demanding. With him, it’s tactical work every day. I was afraid of double sessions during preparation, I dreaded having to start 8am, with practices of two and a half hours, one hour in the room … and games during the week. It was difficult , admits the American.

His rat against PSG

From now on, De la Fuente will aim to win again in the Marseille eleven. It will go through good entries, but also through his first goal in an official match. He could have celebrated it at the end of the match against PSG (0-0) on Sunday, but his recovery at the far post missed the target. I was going to hit, then Dimitri (Payet) jumped to the duel with Kehrer and I lost sight of the ball, and I reacted badly afterwards. That’s a shame , he said. With a better reaction, he would have become the hero of the city of Marseille for several weeks. Too bad, indeed …

