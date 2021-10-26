OM – PSG: Marseille files a complaint against its supporters

At the end of the clasico Sunday evening in Marseille, Dimitri Payet had slipped: “I am disillusioned, I do not understand, we know that we are being observed, we need real sanctions, we can no longer wait for someone to be injured”. The Marseille strategist referred to the many projectiles thrown at the Parisians during the corners but also during the meeting. To make matters worse, a spectator had even managed to enter the lawn and run to Lionel Messi that he could have attacked before being overpowered by security.

For a club under the threat of a point withdrawal since the troubles in Angers, the case is problematic. While waiting for the disciplinary commission to rule on these events – the file will be studied this Wednesday and a decision announced on November 3 – Marseille leaders are showing firmness. “We made efforts, I think we are on the right track,” said Jacques Cardoze, communication director of the Marseille club, on RTL, Monday evening. Those who are troublemakers, we file a complaint against them, there is no question that there is no sanction ”.



Sampaoli also condemns the incidents

Jacques Cardoze adds: “The match was exceptional in a very beautiful atmosphere, overheated, overexcited. It should be remembered that the suspended sentence was imposed for an invasion of land in Angers, which we condemn. For the point to be revoked, the case must be similar. To my knowledge, Sunday, there was no land invasion so for me there is no debate. “The leader recognizes that” of course, everything did not go very well, but we must also put ourselves in a context. This is the first time in two years that a stadium has been filled with 65,000 people and maybe even more ”.