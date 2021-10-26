OM-PSG: the individual who ran after Messi is undocumented and would not be a supporter of Marseille

The surreal image has traveled the world. And she caused a cold sweat for a few moments to many Lionel Messi fans. In the 72nd minute of the dull clasico of French football between Marseille and PSG (0-0), an individual entered the lawn to approach the Argentinian genius of the capital club.

Quickly caught by the security agents of the Velodrome stadium, the streaker was evacuated manually and questioned by the police.

Contrary to what his outfit might suggest – white jacket and sky blue banana shoulder strap in OM colors – the young man would not be a regular at the Stade Vélodrome or even a supporter of Marseille. According to RMC Sport during its exchanges with the police forces, the individual appeared “as inconsistent and difficult to explain in French. He is an undocumented person who has no fixed address in the region ”.



A point in suspension?

Mitigating circumstances for the Marseille club? The latter risks, in fact, heavy penalties from the Football League for this intrusion and these mistakes in the security of the match. Already in the hot seat after the incidents involving its supporters during the trip to Angers on September 22 – a suspended withdrawal point – OM could see their sentence worsen.

The League’s disciplinary committee, which met for the first time this Monday morning to quickly address the incidents of the OM-PSG match at the Vélodrome, will study the case at the end of the day on Wednesday. The LFP is still waiting to have all the elements (photos, videos, reports…) and the verdict could fall on November 3.