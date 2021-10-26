OM: supporters banned from traveling

This Wednesday evening (9 p.m.), OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille will face each other again, at the Aube stadium in Troyes, two months after the serious incidents at the Allianz Riviera, causing the stop of the meeting from the 75th minute. While the meeting will take place behind closed doors in order to avoid a further overflow as decided by the disciplinary committee, the Prefect of Aube communicated a decree concerning the Nice-OM meeting on Wednesday, October 27.

“The Prefect of Aube has published a decree” prohibiting the gathering of people claiming the quality of supporter of OGC Nice or Olympique de Marseille in the immediate vicinity of the Aube stadium on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 “. As a reminder, the meeting will take place behind closed doors ”, specifies the Olympique de Marseille in its press release. Supporters of OGC Nice and OM are therefore banned from traveling for this postponed meeting, as part of the 3rd day of Ligue 1.



