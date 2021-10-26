On Black Friday, it will be too late: LG’s 4K OLED 55 B1 TV is € 999

LG 55B1 stocks are holding up quite well on Rue du Commerce! This range of OLED TVs is one of the most popular on the market. We understand why, for a “reasonable” price (while remaining high-end of course), this 55-inch 4K TV is extremely powerful, especially for playing on PS5 and Xbox Series (HDMI 2.1, 120 Hz etc.). This promo is likely to never come back, even during Black Friday!

Summary Will we see the LG OLED55B155B1 4K TV on Black Friday?

The LG 55 B1: One of the best 4K OLED TVs Why are OLED TVs so expensive? The characteristics of the LG 55B1



When Black Friday arrives, 2021 LG OLED TV stocks will be slowly coming to an end. Normal, the place must be made for the models of 2022! Who says end of stocks, necessarily says good prices. Today, the Rue du Commerce merchant is offering a promo on one of the most popular 4K TVs on the market.

We detail the characteristics of the machine below. In the meantime, remember that the LG55B1 is regularly sold around 1100 euros but that it has just fallen to € 999, a small mental step has been taken. A good price for a product of this standard.

This technology is quite young, it is evolving quickly and its cost is starting to drop. Despite everything, OLED TVs remain high-end screens, in terms of both characteristics and price. OLED technology is particularly complicated to produce while being increasingly popular. Demand far exceeds supply: mechanically, prices increase.

If LG is able to offer OLED TVs widely considered to be the best value for money on the market, it is because the Korean company has the only factory in the world capable of producing large format OLED panels. As a reminder, this TV is 55 inches, or 139 cm diagonal. It doesn’t look like that, but it is very large compared to the standards of a few years ago.

What is OLED technology?

OLED, QLED, Mini-LED … with all these acronyms, it is normal to get a little lost when you are not interested in the television market. To put it simply, an OLED screen has the particularity of not needing a backlight. The contrast of OLED TVs is literally endless, and blacks are perfectly black. Logically, a black pixel is simply an off pixel. If you want our opinion, the difference in the beauty of your picture is felt much more when comparing an LED TV and an OLED TV (all other things being equal) than when comparing a Full HD TV and a 4K TV.

If you have read a little on the subject of OLED, you should fear the traces of “burn”, or burns in the language of Molière. Do not panic, a lot of ground has been covered since the first OLED screens sold on the market. Today, high-end TVs are all equipped with anti-marking technologies. As soon as the B1 detects a danger, it manages to subtly move the pixels in the affected area: it’s invisible to the naked eye, but you have very, very (very) little chance of scoring with a indelible mark on your screen for nearly 1000 €.

The characteristics of the LG 55B1

People often talk about the C1 range, located just above the B1 range. The price difference between the LG 55C1 and the LG 55B1 (around 500 euros) is very significant for differences however quite minimal in terms of characteristics. The C1 has a longer and narrower foot (this is only aesthetic), very slightly more light when you push it fully and an AI a chouya more efficient. In use, these differences are hardly noticeable. Is it really worth 500 euros more?

Everything else is similar. The formidable LG WebOS controlled by the Magic Remote (remote control like a Wii controller) is still as ergonomic, fluid and pleasant. The 120 Hz 4K OLED panel is strictly identical: Next gen games on PS5 and XBox Series are yours at 4K 120FPS. The quality of the speakers is the same. Connectivity, including the famous HDMI 2.1 ports and HDMI eARC, do not move. The applications available on the smartTV (Twitch, YouTube, Disney +, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Molotov …) are exactly the same.

In short, all the independent tests carried out on this TV are unanimous: it is excellent. At that price, many experts would say that this is the best value for money OLED TV on the market.

