One week to dissect kreol

The scientific event around Creole languages, fully translated into sign language, brought together overseas delegations on a subject that is common to them: kreol, kreols. There are 56 languages ​​spoken in the overseas territories.

Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna, the Indian Ocean delegation and that of France, represented by the Minister of Culture, responded.

For language recognition

Ericka Bareigts started the evening with a speech all in Reunion Island Kreol. In this regard, the mayor of Saint-Denis is positioned: “Mi koné or his mi al-veu pou mon lang. (…) Fé rent ‘the kreol in normality”, Understand: make the language official.

Her speech is supported by that of the representative of the Association of Mayors who wished to recall how much Reunion Islanders praise the use of their mother tongue and the advances in this area, with the signing of the bilingualism charter by several mayors.

The President of the Department, Cyrille Melchior, chose to speak in French and in Kreol to assert his convictions: “All languages ​​deserve to be recognized in their dignity”.

France’s responsibility





Next comes the President of the Region, Huguette Bello. She emphasizes that: “25 minority languages ​​are extinguished each year, (…) this observation prevents us from giving in to fatalism”. The President of the Region continues: “France has a special responsibility, which has 75 regional languages“, of which the majority in Overseas.

Huguette Bello pleads for the linguistic pact. “We would not understand that France does not sign the linguistic pact, a pact on which we have worked. I learn this evening that we will not sign the linguistic pact ”, she laments.

Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin wants “lay the foundations for a constructive dialogue”

The Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, for whom this evening comes to close her official visit, retorts by taking stock of the “Significant advances”Of the last ten years. It announces the upcoming opening of a digital portal of the “Language Observatory”. The latter will provide information on the languages ​​spoken in France.

“Our ambition is to lay the foundations for a constructive dialogue”, She declares, before assuring:“I will do my utmost to [que ces journées]open a new chapter in our language policy “.

On the stage, Ane O’aro then Christine Salem came to conclude this first conference of the States General of multilingualism in the Overseas Territories in Reunion, in music.