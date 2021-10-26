online draw of the day

The Loto FDJ draw on Monday, October 25, 2021 offers a jackpot of 13 million euros, it is a “natural” jackpot which has been steadily increasing for 11 draws. To participate in this daily Loto draw, you will have until 8:15 p.m. to play and the result will be known from 8:50 p.m.

Update of 10/25/2021 at 8:30 p.m .: the draw did not make a winner tonight

Another very beautiful Loto evening took place this Monday evening but still without making a big winner at rank n ° 1. Thus, the amount of the Loto jackpot will increase again to 14 million euros this Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Obviously, not all players are losing this evening since several hundred thousand people have won prizes, not to mention the 10 players. who walk away with € 20,000 from the Loto raffle.

The last Loto draw on Saturday 23 October 2021 involved 12 million euros which were not won. During this draw, more than 900,000 grids were won across the whole of France, including 2 players who won the sum of € 140,519. In addition to these fine winners, another player from the 2nd Loto draw won the additional jackpot for € 178,000.

Today, the Loto draw of this Monday evening and its jackpot of 13 million euros could still attract a much higher participation, will the jackpot hold a 12th draw without a winner in a row? Play a grid for € 2.20 minimum and win the jackpot.

Play a Loto FDJ grid online this Monday, October 25, 2021 before 8:15 p.m.

The weeks go by and the amount of the Loto jackpot keeps increasing! This Monday evening, it is 13 million euros which will be at stake and whose grids can be filled in just a few minutes, either online from the Française des jeux site, or directly from your tobacconist.

In any case, you will still have to pay the minimum sum of € 2.20 to validate a single Loto grid, and if you wish to use other game modes, the price of the Loto grid may vary. fly up to several hundred euros.





€ 14,000,000 day time min dry To play

Result of the Loto FDJ draw this Monday, October 25, 2021 from 8:50 p.m.

The Loto draw and its winning numbers for Monday, October 25, 2021 will be published from 8:50 p.m. Today, as during previous Loto evenings, we invite you to log on to our Tirage-Gagnant.com site for free in order to consult the Loto results in detail.

In addition to the winning combinations, let yourself be carried by the Loto codes and the complete winnings report to know if you are, or not, the next multimillionaire Loto of 13 million euros.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about Loto FDJ

What is the amount of the Loto jackpot for this Monday, October 25, 2021?

The amount of the Loto jackpot is displayed at 13 million euros on Monday, October 25, 2021. After 11 draws in a row without a big winner, the pressure from the players could give birth to a new millionaire on Monday evening.

Until what time of the evening can we play Loto today?

It is possible to play a Loto grid until 8:50 p.m. this Monday evening. Whether online at FDJ.fr or at a point of sale, tick a grid for a minimum amount of € 2.20.

At what time can we follow the result of the Loto draw tonight?

The result of the Loto draw will be available from 8:50 pm, displaying the two winning combinations for this Monday, October 25, 2021. The winning numbers, Loto codes and the winnings report will be accessible 100% free of charge.