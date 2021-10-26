Opel Mokka 2 SUV: which one to choose?

The Opel Mokka 2 has nothing to do with its predecessor. By adopting the technical basis of the Peugeot 2008, it is modernized, changes style, is equipped with heat engines or an electric motor and becomes less adventurous than before, remaining a simple two-wheel drive. Well in tune with the times, this Opel Mokka 2 comes up against stiff competition in the category of city crossovers. To know everything about this endearing model, follow the guide.







Integrated into the Stellantis galaxy, the blitz brand happily draws on PSA’s organ bank to acquire new models. Thus the Opel Mokka 2 is completely different from the first Mokka (Opel Mokka from 2013 to 2016 then Mokka X from 2016 to 2019) since it uses a PSA platform, the CMP. This platform allows it to have thermal engines (two gasoline and one diesel) and an electric engine of 136 hp. If it uses the platform used by the Peugeot 2008 and Peugeot e-2008, the Opel Mokka 2 stands out completely by displaying its own identity.







Affirmed identity

It is impossible to know when you look at the Opel Mokka 2 that it uses the same platform as the Peugeot 2008. The designers have done everything so that the two vehicles are not alike and it is successful. The Opel Mokka 2 proudly displays the Vizor aesthetic element consisting of a solid black grille with headlights (which can receive Matrix technology) at its ends surrounded by a chrome ring. For the creation of this element, the designers were inspired by the Opel Manta A coupe from 1970. This prow associated with very worked sides gives a beautiful impression of dynamism. The stern, on the other hand, is more discreet and looks a bit like what we find on Volkswagen’s SUVs.







Equipment to match

Inside, the furniture and also original, if there is no i-cockpit as for the Peugeot 2008, we are entitled from the entry level to a set of 7-inch digital instrumentation and multimedia screen 7 inches of good quality. This good impression is confirmed when we adopt as an option (standard on the top-of-the-range Ultimate finish) the Pure Panel which consists of a 10-inch instrumentation screen attached to a 12-inch multimedia screen. The finish and the assemblies are very correct. In terms of equipment, we are entitled to many high-tech devices (standard or optional depending on the finish) such as emergency braking with the detection of pedestrians and cyclists, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, Matrix LED lights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, induction charging for smartphones, 180 ° reversing camera, etc.





He is losing centimeters

Even if it is 12 cm shorter than the previous generation, the Opel Mokka 2 takes care of its rear passengers with decent roominess, however, be careful of the headroom for people measuring over 1.80 m and access on board made complicated by opening doors with a reduced size and opening. The trunk loses a little capacity with this new opus since it displays a volume of 350 liters (which is just in the average of the market), that is to say 17 liters less than the previous opus.







Thermal blocks and an electric motor

Under the hood there are two PureTech petrol units of 100 and 130 hp which at Opel are called 1.2 Turbo. A 110 hp 1.5 Diesel unit completes the thermal offer, while it is the 136 hp electromotor of the Peugeot e-2008 (but also of the Citroën ë-C4, DS 3 Crossback E-Tense …) which drives the Opel Mokka-e. It should be noted that compared to the previous Opel Mokka X opus, the newcomer only exists in two-wheel drive version, the Opel SUV should therefore avoid venturing on land. On the road with the same technical basis as the Peugeot 2008, the Opel Mokka 2 behaves very well and is dynamic and pleasant to drive. Only the 18-inch rims can disturb the comfort, just like the sound of the engines quite present in the cabin. With three-cylinder petrol units we have enough response to ensure on all types of routes (road and motorway), but we will be a little penalized in town by the lack of responsiveness of these engines at low speed. The diesel unit will appeal to heavy riders and for the electric with a range close to 300 km on average (the manufacturer announces 322 km) we will have enough to do for daily use.

With an original style, a modern interior, good road handling and attractive prices compared to its competitors, Peugeot 2008 and Renault Captur in the lead, the Opel Mokka 2 is an SUV that deserves the detour.

The new Opel Mokka 2 in ten points