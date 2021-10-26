Orange connects the full boxes on fiber and mobile, new subscribers at the rendezvous

No less than 343,000 additional subscribers on fiber in the space of 3 months and 121,000 on mobile, Orange is once again performing in the 3rd quarter.

Commercial momentum continued for Orange during the third quarter. Despite intense competition, the operator once again posted solid performance in the mobile segment with 121,000 net sales between early July and late September, aided by its convergent offers and its Sosh brand. The average income per mobile subscriber continues to improve (+0.3 euros over one year) “notably under the effect of the gradual return of roaming”, explains Orange. The termination rate of 11.0% is at a particularly low level; he also welcomes.

On fixed lines, the solid commercial trend is confirmed with 80,000 net sales in the third quarter thanks to the still brilliant results on fiber and 343,000 new subscribers who “Accentuate our leadership position” in front of Free. 57% of FTTH sales (including migrations) are now new subscribers. At the end of September, the ISP had 5.6 million FTTH customers. In both fiber and mobile segments, the incumbent operator remains in line with the second quarter of 2021.





The only downside is that Orange France’s turnover, down 4.1%, is “Penalized by lower cofinancing received compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020. Excluding cofinancing, turnover would be almost stable (-0.4%)”, indicates the ISP.

“In France, the good momentum continues with growth of 1.2 points in retail services. Orange fiber now has 5.6 million customers in France, an increase of 36% over one year. However, this promising trend remains barely visible in our accounts, which is explained by the drop in co-financing received from other operators on our fiber network in 2021 compared to 2020 ”, for his part declared its CEO, Stéphane Richard.