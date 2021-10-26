Orelsan announces release of new album, reveals details

WhileOrelsan is on everyone’s lips right now with the release of the documentary retracing its history, the 39-year-old rapper just announced the release of his next album .

Lately, Orelsan is at the heart of the news : after having made a lot of talk about him with his brother’s documentary retracing his career Never show that to anyone, the artist had a renewed interest on the occasion of this documentary series, and his streams exploded . Orelsan is back in force on a hot rap scene, remaining ambiguous about the release of his next project .

“Civilization” is revealed

Corn the Caen rapper has just lifted the veil on the release of his future album : if, at the microphone of Léa Salamé on October 18, the musician did not confide in details on this project, he has just reveal the name, cover, tracklist and release date on twitter, this Tuesday, October 26 .

It is therefore a new album, Civilization, who will be available November 19 in stores . To illustrate the disc, we find magnificent photographs by Alice Moitié, who worked with Regular, author of the covers ofAlpha wann, Lomepal, Di – Meh Where Sopico, among others . As for the tracklist, we find there fifteen sounds including three featurings: we can hear Gringe on the title Flowters Infinity breakers, The Neptunes on Last drink and Skread on Together .

A highly anticipated project, and whose first clues suggest that it will be up to our hopes . For Orelsan, everything is going right now, and if things continue as they are, Civilization should confirm his status as a major artist of the current French scene .