Orelsan announces the release of “Civilization”, its fourth album

Orelsan’s fourth album arrives at high speed: it will be titled Civilization and will be released on November 19, the rapper announced Tuesday October 26 on social media.

According to the visuals unveiled by the artist, the successor of The party is over, released in October 2017 and certified diamond disc, will contain fifteen new titles, including one featuring called Last drink with The Neptunes by Pharrell Williams.

Gringe, Orelsan’s accomplice at Casseurs Flowters, is also part of Flowters Infinity breakers, while his lifelong friend and beatmaker, Skread, is featured on Together.

CIVILIZATION

New Album on 11/19/21 pic.twitter.com/Om5z4TnLKA – OrelSan (@Orel_san) October 26, 2021

It’s hard to get an idea at the sight of the cover that shows Orelsan in front of a flag with a mysterious logo. But we can bet with the other titles of the album – Shonen, Clean, Babyboa, Dream Better, Alone with people around, Manifest, The smell of gasoline, Better day, Fuck the World, Athena and Civilization – that the 39-year-old rapper will continue to tell about his own experience and his maturation (or not) by making them universal for his generation.

The author of Basic has planned to defend this new album with a tour next year which will begin on January 15 in Caen and will continue until July with a stopover of four dates at the AccordHotel Arena in Paris on March 16, 17, 18 and 19 2022.





The rapper from Caen made a noticeable comeback last week with the release of the documentary Never show that to anyone co-directed by his little brother Clément Cotentin and broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Based on the delightful video images filmed by Clément Cotentin over 20 years, this documentary series in six episodes looks back on the career of the Norman rapper since his beginnings. “through an intimate immersion behind the scenes of his life“.

But if we are to believe the latest images, Orelsan’s brother continues to film, including during the making of the new album. Which promises us new images in the heart of the reactor …