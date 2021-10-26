Orelsan announces the release of “Civilization”, its new album

Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images
MUSIC – It’s official, Orelsan is back. The Caen rapper confirmed this Tuesday, October 26 on his Instagram account the rumors about a potential new album: “Civilizations” will be released on November 19. Composed of fifteen tracks, this new album should make the greatest happiness of its fans.
The documentary series Never show that to anyone, directed by Clément Cotentin, his brother, and available for several days on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, left little room for doubt. Including the last episode which showed Orelsan getting back to work in the midst of Covid-19.
Orelsan poses at the edge of the water, looking thoughtful, with on the back a flag with the unknown sign, accompanied by a white dog.
Fifteen tracks, and three feats. For this new album, Orelsan called on his lifelong friends. He invited Gringe on the track “Casseurs Flowters Infinity”, a callback to their band formed in the mid-2000s and their album. Orelsan and Gringe are the Breakers Flowters, released in 2013. Gringe and Orelsan have often collaborated in music, but also on the screen. They are the heroes of the series Blocked, broadcast in 2015 on Canal + and film How far is it, released the same year.
Skread, the rapper’s loyal producer, will also be featured on this album. But the collaborations do not stop there since the duo The Neptunes will also accompany Orelsan on a song of “Civilization”. Pharrell Williams’ original group with Chad Hugo, The Neptunes has always been one of Orelsan’s musical references. So this featuring promises to be historic.
