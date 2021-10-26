Orelsan announces the release of “Civilization”, its new album

MUSIC – It’s official, Orelsan is back. The Caen rapper confirmed this Tuesday, October 26 on his Instagram account the rumors about a potential new album: “Civilizations” will be released on November 19. Composed of fifteen tracks, this new album should make the greatest happiness of its fans.

The documentary series Never show that to anyone, directed by Clément Cotentin, his brother, and available for several days on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, left little room for doubt. Including the last episode which showed Orelsan getting back to work in the midst of Covid-19.





Orelsan poses at the edge of the water, looking thoughtful, with on the back a flag with the unknown sign, accompanied by a white dog.