Phasmophobia: A Scary And Important Halloween Update Deployed, Details

Released over a year ago, Phasmophobia is a title that invites players to become ghost hunters, armed with a whole range of tools and devices. Since its release, production has continued to improve, and has just received a lot of new content.

With Halloween in the sights, it would have been surprising if Phasmophobia didn’t talk about him again. Gamers have been hoping to get some fresh air in Phasmophobia for many months, and the developers have heard this request. The latest update adds a completely external map called Maple Lodge Campsite, located a kind of scary campsite. The area is dark, and players must navigate between tents, picnic areas, cabins, approach a lake or even a campfire.

In its post dedicated to the update, Kinetic states that players can see a greater number of unique items, an overall higher object density, as well as more visual details. The other cards will also receive the same type of improvements, for a more solid overall experience. To accompany the arrival of this new card, Kinetic announced the addition of four new ghosts: the Onryo, the Twins, the Obake and the Raiju, which will appear more regularly during the Halloween period. In addition, a new weather system has been added, bringing a little more variety to explorations and surveys by reducing visibility, disturbing sounds or even playing with temperatures. The players will therefore evolve by clear weather, in fog, in light or heavy rain, into wind or in snow.





Many improvements have also been made with adjustments for the Ouija board, new actions for the entities, now capable of extinguishing lighters, of being attracted to talkies, of turning on showers or even of disturbing every piece of electronic equipment when they are visible. To conclude, Kinetic carried out a major overhaul of the different difficulty levels, while adding a fourth level whose name sets the tone: “Nightmare” . In the latter, the parameters are as follows:

Ghosts will hide some type of evidence

The ghost will sometimes change his favorite room

No installation time

Shortest hunting grace period

Long hunting time

Eliminations extend the duration of the current hunt

Pills restore mental health much less (percentage masked)

The meter is off as standard (hidden position)

Almost no places to hide

Paranormal interference damaged surveillance devices at launch

For all small changes and various bug fixes, we refer you to the Kinetic Games post on Steam.

