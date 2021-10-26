Philippe Etchebest trapped by the production and a candidate, he cannot believe it! (VIDEO)

This Monday, October 25, a candidate, with the precious help of the production, managed to trap Philippe Etchebest in Objectif Top Chef. While he thinks he is on a lunch break, the chef has just unknowingly tasted a participant’s dish!
For this new season, the emotion is at the rendezvous in Top Chef Objective. To believe that the dreaded Philippe Etchebest, looking for a candidate to integrate his brigade into Top chef, would have softened a little with time… Last week, it is the touching account of the mother of a candidate which moved the cook. Despite everything, the chef remains true to himself and knows how to be teasing. At the end of September, a candidate challenged Philippe Etchebest to recognize the flavors of her dish, judging them “complicated to detect“. Player, he throws him:”If I guess, you are eliminated.“It was without difficulty that Hélène Darroze’s sidekick managed to find the tastes present on the plate and thus made the young woman believe that she was leaving the competition! This Monday, October 25, another candidate wanted to play a trick on the presenter of Kitchen nightmare. Loïc, a 19-year-old Parisian, has set up a trap with the production in order to get around his shyness.
“The dish you have just tasted is mine”
While he is on a lunch break, Philippe Etchebest does not suspect that he has just been trapped. At the end of the meal, several cameras emerge from the shadows and two strangers advance towards him: the show resumes! “What is that !“, exclaims the chief. Introduced by his sister, the candidate will reveal the deception:”The dish you just tasted is not Maya’s (member of Objectif Top Chef’s production, Editor’s note), it’s mine.“Hilarious, the cook shares his astonishment:”I told myself that it was a dish a little worked anyway! Even though Maya cooks really well, I said to myself: ‘she got rid of it!’“, he launches. We hand him his signs to note the plate he has just tasted, without knowing that it was part of the competition.
“You are far from being a failure”
Faced with questions from Philippe Etchebest, the young boy will reveal why he used this lure: “We put it all together because I’m quite shy, both in my kitchen and in my personality“, explains Loïc before continuing:”There are a lot of people who didn’t believe in me. They told me: ‘Loïc, you won’t last five minutes in a kitchen, you’re transparent’“, he reports, very moved. But the desire to work in this environment took over. This life story did not fail to move the Michelin-starred chef:”This kid is really touching, and it pains me to see what he went through, it’s brave to be here in front of me“, we can hear in voiceover. And the bet of the trap is successful since Philippe Etchebest explains that he was seduced by the performance of the candidate:”You are far from being a failure Loïc, because what you did to me was good, you really touched me“, breathes the chef, giving the candidate a fine rating of 4 stars out of 5.