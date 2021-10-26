PHOTO Pierre Richard surrounded by Eddy Mitchell and Bernard Le Coq: Internet users are moved

It is a tired Pierre Richard that the French had found on September 10 in Paris, for the funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo. The Tall Blond was helped by two crutches to walk. On social networks, many Internet users were moved by this appearance. Faced with the concern of his fans, the actor had assured to suffer from a simple mechanical problem: osteoarthritis of the knee. Pierre Richard, who received a nice gift from Rafael Nadal for his 87th birthday, is currently in the Gers for the filming of the second part of the Vieux Fourneaux.

Released in 2017 at the cinema, Les Vieux Fourneaux tells the story of Pierrot (Pierre Richard), Mimile (Eddy Mitchell) and Antoine (Roland Giraud), three childhood friends aged 70 who will experience a thousand adventures. From Tarn to Tuscany, the three friends lived crazy adventures, which had brought together nearly a million spectators in dark rooms. So, for this second part of the Vieux Fourneaux, Pierre Richard finds his dear Eddy Mitchell, but also the actor Bernard Le Coq.





And what better than to announce this reunion of the old scoundrels of French cinema on Twitter? “And here we go ! Happy to meet my friends on the sets… in the Gers for Les Vieux Fourneaux 2 ”, shared Pierre Richard. Under the Gers sun, the three gentlemen pose while cameras film them. Johnny Hallyday’s eternal sidekick wears a three-piece cream suit, with a (…)

