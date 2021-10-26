Pierre Ménès sees a turning point in the season against OGC Nice

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: top 10 market values ​​of Phocéens

OM and PSG did not manage to decide on Sunday during a Classic which did not keep all its promises (0-0). The fact remains that the Marseille club was overtaken by OGC Nice in the standings after the Aiglons’ victory at the Allianz Riviera against OL (3-2).

Suddenly, the clash between the two southern clubs postponed to October 27 at the Aube stadium. A meeting which should be a turning point this season according to Pierre Ménès.

“The ecstatic joy of Galtier was a reflection of the new state of mind of the Gym, on which we will have to rely this season, especially if he wins the match to be played again against Marseille on Wednesday in Troyes”, he assures us. on his blog. “Now, Marseille will play a good part of its season in Troyes and behind closed doors against Nice in the replay match of the third day. Success in the Aube would propel them onto the podium, ”he continued.

“Nice overthrows Lyon; Rennes, Lens and Monaco are placed”

So much has already happened on this Sunday that it is time to debrief all this before OM-PSG … https: //t.co/CJ8usPSEHz pic.twitter.com/DN9OwgJoZF

– Pierre Ménès (@PierreMenes) October 24, 2021