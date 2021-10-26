Pig kidney transplant into a human

Prof. Robert Montgomery’s team made the announcement on October 20. For the first time, a pig kidney has been attached to a recently deceased patient. The organ functioned for 3 days while ensuring all its functions of filter and urine production. The feat was performed at the Langone Health Center in New York.

The kidney was taken from a pig genetically modified to eliminate a gene producing alphagal, a sugar not present in humans and responsible for the rejection of animal transplants. For 3 days, the kidney was reattached to the blood vessels and kept in working order outside the body.

“The patient’s creatinine level returned to normal levels immediately after the transplant, showing that the kidney was functioning well. This gave even better results than with some human kidneys from deceased people.”, says Professor Robert Montgomery.





The researcher, who has also had a heart transplant, is well aware of the stress of waiting for an organ. In the United States, 12 people die every day from lack of available organs. Robert Montgomery hopes his experience can lead to real transplants within a year or two.

Xenografts, transplants between different species, are a solution dreamed by doctors to face the shortage of organs. In 1984, a baby had survived 21 days with a baboon heart. Since then, research has focused more on the pig, whose organs are growing rapidly and are similar in size to those of humans. A use which would also raise fewer ethical questions than with primates.

Many doubts remain, however, especially on the viability of the transplant over time. The fear of transmission of viruses from pigs to humans is also present. The Professor believes that the risk is lower than letting patients die for lack of organs.