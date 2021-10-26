Playing Steam games on your Xbox is now possible!

Since today, Nvidia has made it possible to use GeForce Now on the Microsoft Edge browser … and therefore indirectly allows Xbox gamers to play Steam games.

A feature whose advancements never cease to surprise, the cloud gaming allows its users to play their favorite games without having the dedicated support: it only requires a strong and stable internet connection.

If several of them present this solution (Xbox with xCloud, Google with Stadia and soon Amazon Luna), it is Nvidia that interests us for this article. Its service, called GeForce Now, allows PC gamers to enjoy a catalog of over a thousand games (provided you own them) in streaming. Today, this service is testing its compatibility with the Microsoft Edge browser in a beta phase. However, it is this one that is used on Xbox consoles. Tom Warren, Senior Editor at the media The Verge, was able to test Counter Strike: Global Offensive on his Xbox:





Because yes, in addition to the possibility of connecting to the service, another interesting possibility is to note: Xbox is compatible with the keyboard / mouse pair, making playable the titles intended to be played with these peripherals.. That being said, Todd Warren doesn’t recommend using this method for multiplayer games but feels it should be fine for single player games.

God of War on Xbox, is it possible?

In the wake of this progress, people quickly got carried away: if you can use GeForce Now via Microsoft Edge, can you play all of your Steam games on Xbox? God of War, coming to Steam on January 14, 2022, will it be playable on my Xbox? Well no.

To explain it, it suffices to recall the operating principle of GeForce Now. The service of cloud gaming from Nvidia only works with compatible games from its own catalog. And to date, few PlayStation exclusives (even limited ones, like Final Fantasy XV or Horizon Zero Dawn) are in the long list of GeForce Now. We only note the presence of Death Stranding, whose Director’s Cut edition was released on September 24.