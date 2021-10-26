



Game news Pokémon Arceus Legends: All you need to know about Hisui’s Zorua and Zoroark!

A few days ago, GameFreak unveiled a very strange video for Legends Pokémon Arceus, before quickly revealing what it was hiding. So we discovered two new forms of Hisui, concerning Zorua and Zoroark, two very popular pokemon.

While waiting for the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, scheduled for January 28, 2022, GameFreak continues to make the introductions. After Caninos, Gueriaigle, Cerbyllin or even Hachécateur, place in Zorua and Zoroark of Hisui, who swap their dark dress for white, pink, and a tinge of gray. Zorua and its evolution therefore appeared in snowy surroundings, and it is obviously there that it will be necessary to go to capture some. In addition, the players who will buy the title before May 9, 2022 will be able to go to the mystery gift menu and collect the Caninos Forme d’Hisui set, as well as the Maudirenard mask with the effigy of Zoroark. In parallel we discovered all the characteristics as well as descriptions precise details of the two pokémons:

Zorua: A Ghost-type Pokémon resurrected by resentment. These Zorua migrated to the Hisui region after being driven from their homelands by humans because of their strange illusions. However, they did not survive the harsh climate of the region or the conflicts with other endemic Pokémon. Moved by their resentment towards humans and Pokémon, their wandering souls then reincarnated as Ghost-type Pokémon. It takes on the appearance of its targets and feeds on their dread. When Zorua de Hisui spots a lone person or Pokémon, it can take on its appearance before approaching it. Unlike the illusions of the Zorua already discovered, these imitations are created by the resentment that emanates from the very long fur of the Zorua of Hisui. Zoroark: Cursed illusions emitted by a voluminous mane. Zoroark’s resentment manifests itself in his long mane, which pains him terribly. This resentment projects frightful illusions that can inflict physical pain on Zoroark’s enemies by attacking them from both outside and inside. Moreover, the appalling expressions they display are so full of resentment towards every living being in this world that seeing them causes incurable insanity. A surprising sensitive side. Hisui’s Zoroark is very hostile and aggressive towards humans and other Pokémon. However, he seems to show compassion towards those he cares about. To read also Pre-order Pokémon Legends Arceus on Amazon

Through MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com