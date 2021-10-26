Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl: Purchase bonus and Team Galaxy ... the latest info!

On November 19, trainers around the world will be able to discover or rediscover the 4th generation of pokemon through the Sparkling Diamond / Scintillating Pearl remakes. Today, the Pokémon Company unveiled a new video showcasing several things.

Meet Gladys and Tangy, two of the game’s champions

As in (almost) every major game in the Pokémon license, players have to fight a certain number of champions to obtain badges. Once all collected, it is possible to go face the League, and defeating it allows you to become a Pokémon master. The Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl versions are no exception to this principle, and the Pokémon Company today focuses on two of the champions. We find in the first place Gladys, champion of the arena of Frimapic, before joining Rivamar and the arena of Tanguy.

The legendary trio and Team Galaxie in the spotlight

The video then focuses on the Galaxy Team, the antagonistic group of this episode. We can see the minions, but also the three admins that are Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, as well as the boss of the organization, Helio. The players will have to fight all these beautiful people to prevent them from carrying out their plan. During their adventures, players will be brought to follow in the footsteps of three legendary pokemon, living in the middle of certain Sinnoh lakes and protecting them. Are thus presented Créhelf, Créfadet and Créfolet.





Bonuses offered to first buyers!

Let’s finish with the presentation of two purchase bonuses offered with Pokémon Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl. The first is the possibility of obtaining, by purchasing the title before February 21, 2022, the Platinum look for the male or female character. These outfits, you will understand, were those of the characters of Pokémon Platinum, released on Nintendo DS. The second bonus was already known, since it is about Manaphy, from which we will be able to recover an egg. We learn, however, that it will only be available until February 21 also. Once born, this Manaphy can be deposited at the boarding house with Ditto, which will allow players to recover a Phione egg.

The Pokémon Company specifies that these bonuses will be recovered via the mystery gift option, which is unlocked after approximately 2 hours of play. No Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be required.

