Possible discovery of a first extra-galactic planet

A team of astronomers announces that they have found the very first planet outside the Milky Way. This potential world could evolve in a binary system 27 million light years from Earth in the spiral galaxy Messier 51 (M51), also known as the Whirlpool galaxy.

Since the detection of the first exoplanet in 1995, astronomers have identified more than 4,500 new worlds. Some are relatively “close”, evolving a few light years from Earth, while others, located several thousand light years away, will be forever inaccessible to us. However, these planets have one thing in common: all of them evolve in our galaxy, the Milky Way. But could it be that we could one day find a planet beyond our galactic borders? Possible, evidenced by this intriguing study published in Nature Astronomy.

Transit and X-rays

This possible extra-galactic planet would be located in the spiral galaxy Messier 51 (M51), also called the Whirlpool galaxy because of its distinctive profile. You will find her in the Constellation of Hunting Dogs, 27 million light years away.

This new result is based on the famous transit method, which consists in probing weak troughs in stellar luminosity caused by the repeated passages of a planet in front of its star from our point of view. Usually, astronomers rely on terrestrial and space telescopes, like Kepler or TESS, to focus on optical light troughs. Here, astronomer Rosanne Di Stefano, from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on x-ray brightness drops received from bright x-ray binaries, thanks to NASA’s Chandra Observatory.

These binary systems typically consist of a neutron star or black hole drawing gas from a companion star in close orbit. The material caught, overheated, then shines in X-rays.

Because the region that produces bright x-rays is small, a planet passing in front of it could block all of these rays. The technique could detect exoplanets at much greater distances than current studies of optical light transit, which must be able to detect tiny decreases in light, as the planets involved find themselves completely submerged in the luminosity of their star.





A world as big as Saturn

According to the study, this possible world would evolve in a binary system called M51-ULS-1 therefore involving a black hole or a neutron star orbiting a companion star whose mass is approximately twenty times that of the Sun. X-ray transit isolated by researchers would have lasted about three hours during which the emissions completely abated.

Based on this and other information, the researchers estimate that the planet must be the size of Saturn, orbiting the neutron star or black hole at a distance of nearly three billion kilometers.

Could this x-ray gradation have been caused by the passage of a cloud of gas and dust, and not by a planet? The researchers consider this an unlikely explanation, because the characteristics of the observed event are not consistent with the passage of such a cloud.

While this is an intriguing study, more analysis will be needed to confirm or not confirm the news. However, there is a catch… This possible planet will not cross its binary partner for about 70 years, thus thwarting any attempt at observation for decades.