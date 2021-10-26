price, features, we tell you all about the new bluetooth headphones from Apple released today

Successors of the 2nd generation AirPods, the AirPods 3 are positioned in the mid-range (Photo: Apple)

It has been two years since fans of music and the apple brand had something new to get under their ears. But that’s it, the AirPods 3 have finally been released. Closer to AirPods Pro than AirPods 2, they are Apple’s mid-range offering.

Two and a half years after the release of the AirPods 2, and two years after the release of the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 3 are making their appearance. With a new design and a shorter shaft (30.79mm vs 40.5mm), they are closer to the AirPods Pro, including in the features, but of course have new features.

What’s new with AirPods 3

A major addition to this new version of Apple’s star headphones, the skin detection sensor. Wherever they are, the headphones therefore know the difference between an ear, a table or the palm of the hand and engage and pause in an even more responsive way than with the previous optical sensor. An innovation from Apple which should later inspire competition.

Significant improvement also on the sound side – which is what is required above all from headphones – with spatial audio with dynamic head movement tracking. Thus, the sound is intended to be enveloping at 360 °, and the listening experience becomes three-dimensional and ultra immersive.

AirPods 3 are resistant to showers and sweat (Apple)



While the AirPods 3 don’t have in-ear silicone tips like the AirPods Pro, which provide active noise reduction, theadaptive equalization Adjusts the music according to the shape of the ear and delivers precise sound. Apple’s dynamic transducer, powered by a custom-designed amplifier, delivers music with high-end sound quality, deep, rich bass and crisp highs.

Another important point: their boosted autonomy. Where AirPods showed 5 hours of battery life and AirPods Pro 4.5 hours, AirPods 3 provide up to 6 hours of listening on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the case. This also allows a flash charge which, in 5 minutes, provides about an hour of listening.

Apple AirPods 3

For the microphone too, the AirPods 3 offer new features such as the recessed microphone and covered with an exclusive acoustic mesh fabric that reduces wind noise for crystal-clear conversations. Or the AAC-ELD voice codec. Finally, Siri can read messages and alerts and take notes of dictated responses.

Of course, their operation, automatic pairing with all devices and pressure controls remain the same as on previous models, for intuitive use.

They are also water and splash resistant, thanks to the MagSafe charging case and the protection index IPX4, already present on the AirPods Pro.

Chain reaction, the AirPods Pro, penultimate model of the Cupertino company, show a drop in price among many sellers in the face of this novelty:

